12 Ways You Know We're The Bad Guys
New column by Lee Camp
Column and voice over by Lee Camp
The US is not only ruled by psychopaths (more on that here), those psychopaths also exhibit the tell-tale signs of arrested psychological development or juvenile thinking. In many important ways they have not progressed past elementary or middle school.
Secretary of War and white nationalist tattoo model, Pete Hegseth, will often refer to getting “the bad guys.” Donald Trump will frequently say the people he seeks to destroy are “very bad people.” He’ll sprinkle an “ugly” on top if he’s feeling saucy. They speak the way a young child would because that’s where (or rather when) their logical and emotional intelligence became developmentally delayed or fixated.
So why not explain this topic to them in a way they can understand? Here are 12 ways you know we’re actually the bad guys (AKA “the baddies”):
Committing crimes against humanity — i.e. widespread or systematic attacks directed against a civilian population. In the war against Iran the US has targeted schools, universities, hospitals and civilian infrastructure. These are all crimes against humanity. Of course this is no secret — Trump has bragged about it.
And Iran is not the only theater for our crimes against humanity. In every way that matters (funding, arming, advising, winking and nodding), the US government is also responsible for the Gaza genocide. One would be hard-pressed to name a day since October 8, 2023 that a crime against humanity hasn’t been committed in Gaza by the US/Israeli war machine.
Committing terrorism — To figure out if it’s terrorism, just look at those same crimes against humanity and decide if they are also intended to create fear and achieve political, ideological, or religious aims. Hmmmm. Literally no other reason exists for bombing school children other than to create fear in the society. It’s the dictionary definition of terrorism. And while groups like ISIS or Al Qaeda are also made up of terrorists, they couldn’t dream of killing 100 children in one shot. In this way, the US empire is a far more successful and prolific terrorist. (One could argue we’re the best terrorist.)
Allying with well known terrorists — Again, it’s no secret that the US, Israel, and UK have worked extensively with ISIS and Al Qaeda when it’s useful. Kit Klarenburg just a few days ago detailed how the CIA and MI6 created ISIS. Former Al Qaeda leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (AKA Abu Mohammad al-Julani) was installed as president of Syria by the US and UK, and recently he has been a guest of honor in the White House and Buckingham Palace. Apparently fellow terrorists make fast friends.
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Funding & arming genocide — If you disagree with this assertion, I would ask you which part? The funding and arming part or the part about Gaza facing genocide? If it’s the latter part, perhaps you should take it up with these 25 highly respected internationally renowned organizations that have come to the conclusion Israel committed genocide in Gaza. If it’s the “funding and arming” part, then you clearly haven’t read… any …things. It is US bombs and US money and US approval that have made the genocide possible. The US (specifically Antony Blinken) even approved bombing aid trucks.
Killing roughly 44 million innocent people over the past 50 years — I do have to apologize because this number is not quite accurate. The number is likely much higher than that. The 44 million estimate comes from taking the Lancet Medical Journal report that 38 million people were killed by US/EU economic war and adding it to the roughly 6 million killed by the US global war on terror since 2001. Since these are not the only places and ways the US has killed people, the number is probably higher.
Supporting apartheid — What? Where? Where see apartheid? Ohhhhh, Israel. Yeah, that’s totally apartheid. Well, only if you mean, like, literal dictionary definition apartheid. Then, yeah.
Being one of the only countries to vote against slavery being considered a crime — Not makin’ this shit up. The US voted against calling slavery a crime against humanity. That’s a good look.
Laying siege to innocent people — Unless you want to argue an infant in Cuba is a guerilla fighter, then you kinda have to admit the US is starving a peaceful island full of innocent people.
Kidnapping a democratically elected leader of a sovereign nation — No further explanation needed.
Trying to gaslight the world into thinking the country that hasn’t bombed anyone in decades is the true threat — Yep, China is the real threat. Not the country murdering hundreds of thousands. It’s that guy over there!
Calling those who work to protect the natural world “terrorists” — Yes, Trump calls environmentalists “terrorists.” I’m tempted to say he just doesn’t understand what the word means because he doesn’t understand a lot of things. But in fact, it kinda makes sense. If you’re in the business of destroying the natural world, then those who get in the way of your life passion could be quite terrifying.
Voting against UN anti-Nazi resolutions — Yep. That’s us. We voted against combating the glorification of Nazism. In fact, we’ve voted against it many times. Why? Ummmmm, I guess because the US government likes Nazis. Look up Operation Paperclip or Operation Gladio or Operation Holy Shit The US Government Loves Nazis.
I know I haven’t listed all the ways you can tell we’re the bad guys, but hopefully I hit on some of the best ones.
The question then becomes, if we’re the bad guys, what do we do about it? How do we behave? Do we just go about our lives? Do we still go to the grocery store on Tuesdays and pub trivia night on Thursdays? It’s tough to say. But the future of humanity may hinge on whether we start to understand this reality — and soon.
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Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.
Lee Camp saying it like it is. Americans need to think really hard about this and decide which side THEY are on!