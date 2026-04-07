Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
18h

Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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Sharley Azen fisher's avatar
Sharley Azen fisher
16h

Lee Camp saying it like it is. Americans need to think really hard about this and decide which side THEY are on!

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