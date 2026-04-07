Column and voice over by Lee Camp

The US is not only ruled by psychopaths (more on that here), those psychopaths also exhibit the tell-tale signs of arrested psychological development or juvenile thinking. In many important ways they have not progressed past elementary or middle school.

Secretary of War and white nationalist tattoo model, Pete Hegseth, will often refer to getting “the bad guys.” Donald Trump will frequently say the people he seeks to destroy are “very bad people.” He’ll sprinkle an “ugly” on top if he’s feeling saucy. They speak the way a young child would because that’s where (or rather when) their logical and emotional intelligence became developmentally delayed or fixated.

So why not explain this topic to them in a way they can understand? Here are 12 ways you know we’re actually the bad guys (AKA “the baddies”):

I know I haven’t listed all the ways you can tell we’re the bad guys, but hopefully I hit on some of the best ones.

The question then becomes, if we’re the bad guys, what do we do about it? How do we behave? Do we just go about our lives? Do we still go to the grocery store on Tuesdays and pub trivia night on Thursdays? It’s tough to say. But the future of humanity may hinge on whether we start to understand this reality — and soon.

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