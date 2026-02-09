13 Ways You Know Epstein Worked For Israel — Or Else Loved To Look Like He Did
New column by Lee Camp
Column and voice over by Lee Camp
Let’s go through some of the most obvious links between Epstein and the apartheid state of Israel:
He had close contact and some sort of bromance with former Israeli Prime Minister and former Defense Minister Ehud Barak. Barak met with Epstein dozens of times, consulted with him, stayed at his houses, and flew on his “Lolita Express.” Despite the corporate media’s recent hair-on-fire Epstein coverage, they shockingly never seem to notice that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre (found unalive last year) said in court filings that Ehud Barak had raped and tortured her.
Barak was also Epstein’s business partner in a high-tech startup called Carbyne. The startup involved geolocation software that could likely be used for surveillance.
As Dropsite News reported, a senior Israeli intelligence officer even lived at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment during multiple periods from 2013 to 2016.
Epstein brokered Israel’s security agreement with Mongolia. Do you think they’d give that responsibility to someone who was not deeply in bed with the Israeli security state?
Epstein helped build a backchannel between Israel and Russia during the war in Syria. (Again, I’m sure Israel was in the habit of allowing any ol’ guy to create backchannels to Putin during proxy wars.)
Epstein helped Israel sell their surveillance-state technology to the Ivory Coast.
Epstein’s longtime co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell who was very likely a top Israeli spy. He was even given a grand borderline-royal funeral in Israel after his untimely end. (While on his yacht, he tripped over his connections to Mossad and fell to his death.)
Epstein’s biggest financial patron and mentor was billionaire Leslie Wexner — a co-founder of “the Mega Group.” As journalist Whitney Webb reported, the Mega Group unites businessmen and politicians towards a goal of pro-Israel ethno-philanthropy (which is to say philanthropy benefiting a single ethnic group.)
Help my work continue. Become a supporting member:
Epstein victim Maria Farmer says she was assaulted by Wexner and held hostage at his Ohio estate. The Wexner family has denied this — essentially saying they can’t keep track of every different person held hostage on their many estates.
Epstein’s lawyer and close friend was parasitic slime mold Alan Dershowitz. Dershowitz also has extensive ties with Israel and was Netanyahu’s top choice to defend Israel at the International Court of Justice.
FBI documents show Epstein funded pro-Israel groups including at least one settlement building. (“Settlement” is a fun and breezy euphemism for land theft.)
FBI documents also show a source claimed Epstein was trained as an Israeli spy.
And of course most people are familiar with former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s statement that he was told Epstein belonged to intelligence. He claimed at the time that that was part of the reason Epstein received such a sweetheart deal from Acosta in 2008.
But it’s important to point out that high-ranking Israeli officials vehemently deny Jeffrey Epstein worked for or with Israeli intelligence. And high-ranking Israeli officials are totally in the habit of admitting when the biggest pedophiles and sex traffickers in the world worked for Mossad. …Totally.
It also just came out yesterday in the Washington Post that in 2014 Epstein’s lawyers the CIA for records showing his affiliation with the organization. Although they unsurprisingly said they “cannot confirm or deny” any affiliation, it’s easy to assume that Epstein’s lawyers would not have requested any if Epstein hadn’t told them he worked with the CIA. In 2014 he was very much alive and was obviously coordinating with his lawyers. So why tell them to ask the CIA for that info if it didn’t exist?
It’s also important to know that sharing the truth about reality is not antisemitic —no matter how much Israel may want you to think it is. I’m an anti-Zionist Jew. There are millions of us. There are also more Christian Zionists in the US than there are Jews in the world. Don’t conflate the genocidal apartheid state of Israel with Jews as a whole.
Where do we go from here? We need radical transparency, media literacy, and a socioeconomic system that doesn’t put sociopaths in positions of power. (More on that here.) I’m not saying all sociopaths should be executed, …but they should be marooned on an island where they can’t hurt anyone. …I think I know an island that recently became available.
A nice dinner out might be $60 or more. A concert ticket could be $100+. But supporting my work and fighting for a better world only costs $8. Become a supporting member:
Marooned on an Island where they are actively encouraged to hurt each other, and given primitive means to do so, such as forks, sharp sticks, morning stars, swords and the like. We could go all Big Brother/Battle Royal/Hunger Games on the production. Good, family fun for a sunday evening!
Did you see The Paediators last night? I really must stop watching it when I eat - we were having meatballs last night and that moment when Musk yanked out Trump’s eyeball and then ate it!! I was just biting into a meatball at the same time. Oof….
Perfidious Albion 🆘 round up the usual suspects 💰💵🤑🔥 Terminological inexactitudes rule ☺️