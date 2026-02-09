Column and voice over by Lee Camp

Let’s go through some of the most obvious links between Epstein and the apartheid state of Israel:

Epstein victim Maria Farmer says she was assaulted by Wexner and held hostage at his Ohio estate. The Wexner family has denied this — essentially saying they can’t keep track of every different person held hostage on their many estates.

Epstein’s lawyer and close friend was parasitic slime mold Alan Dershowitz. Dershowitz also has extensive ties with Israel and was Netanyahu’s top choice to defend Israel at the International Court of Justice.

FBI documents show Epstein funded pro-Israel groups including at least one settlement building. (“Settlement” is a fun and breezy euphemism for land theft.)

FBI documents also show a source claimed Epstein was trained as an Israeli spy.

And of course most people are familiar with former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s statement that he was told Epstein belonged to intelligence. He claimed at the time that that was part of the reason Epstein received such a sweetheart deal from Acosta in 2008.

But it’s important to point out that high-ranking Israeli officials vehemently deny Jeffrey Epstein worked for or with Israeli intelligence. And high-ranking Israeli officials are totally in the habit of admitting when the biggest pedophiles and sex traffickers in the world worked for Mossad. …Totally.

It also just came out yesterday in the Washington Post that in 2014 Epstein’s lawyers the CIA for records showing his affiliation with the organization. Although they unsurprisingly said they “cannot confirm or deny” any affiliation, it’s easy to assume that Epstein’s lawyers would not have requested any if Epstein hadn’t told them he worked with the CIA. In 2014 he was very much alive and was obviously coordinating with his lawyers. So why tell them to ask the CIA for that info if it didn’t exist?

It’s also important to know that sharing the truth about reality is not antisemitic —no matter how much Israel may want you to think it is. I’m an anti-Zionist Jew. There are millions of us. There are also more Christian Zionists in the US than there are Jews in the world. Don’t conflate the genocidal apartheid state of Israel with Jews as a whole.

Where do we go from here? We need radical transparency, media literacy, and a socioeconomic system that doesn’t put sociopaths in positions of power. (More on that here.) I’m not saying all sociopaths should be executed, …but they should be marooned on an island where they can’t hurt anyone. …I think I know an island that recently became available.