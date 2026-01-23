Trump Has Committed Dozens of International Crimes — Why Not Impeach Him?
New Episode of Unredacted Tonight
In the newest episode of Unredacted Tonight, I dig through the 15 crimes Trump could be impeached for but he absolutely won’t. I also spend a few minutes tearing apart the nationalism brain parasite. Hope you’ll enjoy the episode and share it! Just click play below.
My work only continues with your help. Can you throw me the cost of one beer per month?
What about the oligarchs that have corrupted and broke our Congress & SCOTUS? Plus ruined our media? How do we get rid of those sociopathic parasites?
Why don’t they impeach him? Because we don’t live in an actual country. We live in a slave colony as slaves. I mean, that’s the reality of it. I realize it’s starker for some than for others, but, that’s what it is.