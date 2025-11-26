Article and voice over by Lee Camp

We all have someone in our life who still refuses to believe Israel is committing genocide. They might say “I don’t like what’s going on there.” Or “I don’t agree with Netanyahu.” Or “war is always ugly”. But they refuse to use the word “genocide.” It might be your mom or your dad or your aunt or your dental hygienist. It might be all of them. That’s why I wanted to write this article for anyone to share.

The 25 organizations on the following list are not radical or “fringe,” whatever that means. They are all highly regarded. Some of them were quite quick to realize Israel’s actions constitute genocide by the dictionary definition — Well, really by any definition — and others took far too long. But every single group on this list now says unequivocally that Israel is perpetrating the first live-streamed genocide.

And if it needs repeating, the genocide has not stopped with the so-called ceasefire. Israel has violated the ceasefire nearly 500 times in 44 days and killed hundreds. As I wrote about recently, they have already ethnically cleansed 58% of Gaza, and they are letting in only a fraction of the agreed-upon aid shipments in order to continue the genocide via starvation and illness.

Here’s the list with links to each organization’s statement, report, or investigation. I got some of them from Palestine historian Zachary Foster. Follow him on X. These groups represent doctors, lawyers, nurses, Jews, non-Jews, scholars, and so much more.

I hope you find this list and the links useful, and I hope you share it. Feel free to add to it in the comments.

And for those who can stand in the face of this many human rights organizations (and countless others) and still claim this isn’t a genocide, I’m afraid you’ve lost your ability to reason.

