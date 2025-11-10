Article by Lee Camp

As bold peace advocate and part-time war criminal Hillary Clinton once said “It takes a village.” Apparently, this is not only true of selling your soul to corporate America, transforming the Democratic Party into an amorphous belligerent blob practically indecipherable from the Republican Party, and destroying the country of Libya for the crime of trying to escape US dollar hegemony — It’s also true of genocide.

Genocides are not committed alone in a basement after some late-night drinking. They involve thousands, if not millions, of willing participants. This has now been laid out by UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese in a new report titled “Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime”.

The report says that the Gaza genocide has been

“…facilitated through Third States’ direct support, material aid, diplomatic protection and, in some cases, active participation.”

If you think about it for Israel to murder somewhere between 69,000 and 500,000 Gazans in only two years, they don’t just need enough munitions to drop 70,000 tons of explosives—the equivalent of SIX Hiroshima nuclear bombs; They don’t just need countries (like Germany) to ship those bombs to them; They don’t just need countries (like the US) to build those bombs for them; They don’t just need countries (like the UK) to aid in surveillance; They don’t just need countries (like the US) to advise them on strategy; They don’t just need countries (and companies like Google) to help with propaganda saying genocide is not a big deal and should be celebrated as long as it’s done to the appropriate group of people; They don’t just need financial help for their collapsing economy; And they don’t just need protection on the international stage. Most of all, they need powerful people in other countries to look the other way—to avoid intervening in any manner, no matter how many faces full of horrific agony they see on their screens every day.

The report says,

“Many States, primarily Western ones, have facilitated, legitimized and eventually normalized the genocidal campaign perpetrated by Israel. By portraying Palestinian civilians as ‘human shields’ and the broader onslaught in Gaza as a battle of civilization against barbarism, they have reproduced the Israeli distortions of international law and colonial tropes, seeking to justify their own complicity in genocide.”

The report references four key areas of support: diplomatic, military, economic and “humanitarian”.

“Diplomatic initiatives have normalized the Israeli occupation and failed to achieve a permanent ceasefire. Large-scale military aid, cooperation and arms transfers, primarily to and from the United States and European States, have enabled Israeli domination over the Palestinian people. This has also facilitated Israeli actions to dismantle humanitarian aid and impose conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians as a group. Economic cooperation has fueled the Israeli economy, which has profited from the illegal occupation and genocide.”

And it’s not simply that these 63 nations are literally supporting the genocide. They have a legal obligation to actively work to stop Israel.

“International law imposes a range of obligations on all States to respect, prevent and bring an end to violations whenever they occur.”

Some of the states in the blood-coated 63 don’t engage in actions as obvious as the US or UK. They aren’t sending bombs or billions of dollars to Israel. Instead they take part in the behind-the-scenes stuff, like making the parts that go into the weapons of death.

Here’s an example from the report:

“The F-35 stealth strike fighter program, key to the Israeli military assault in Gaza, involves 19 States – Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Albanese’s report then goes into ways these complicit nations could help stop the ongoing genocide. And yes, it’s ongoing even during the “ceasefire”. As I covered in a previous article, Israel is allowing 14% of the agreed-upon aid into Gaza, and even the agreed-upon amount was a fraction of what is needed to actually give Gazans a sustainable, healthy life.

Albanese says that outside of direct military force, nations could help end the genocide with “Arms embargoes, trade embargoes, denial of safe passage, and prosecution and punishment”. The fact that these gruesome 63 don’t do any of that not only drags their own reputation through the mud (or rather the blood) but also signals the end of international law.

“No state can credibly claim adherence to international law while arming, supporting or shielding a genocidal regime.”

This is the inverted moral universe in which we live — One-third of the nations on this planet are in some way helping Israel commit genocide.

24/7.

Every day.

Every week.

Every month.

For over two years.

For her indefatigable work, Francesca Albanese is the first UN employee ever to be sanctioned by a member state.