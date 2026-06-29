Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Spunty's avatar
Spunty
17h

Fuck Israel and all who support them.

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Sharon's avatar
Sharon
14h

Yes, I know the student and her mother. This was horrific. She has since graduated top of class and is on to do truly amazing things.

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