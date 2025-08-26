Leecamp’s Substack

User's avatar
Caroline F's avatar
Caroline F
1d

I want this. All of it. I also want a library as a third place where I can hang out and meet people in a non-competitive way in my community. Let's do it!

1 reply by Lee Camp
Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
7h

Excellent post. Just after my 5th birthday in 1957 my dad took me down to the local public lending library in the small village I grew up in the north west of England and got me my first library ticket. From that day he would often find me sitting on the floor in the children’s section with several books on the floor around me and one in my hands. To this day I read books and not digital screeds since I also enjoy the tactile sensation of holding a book, turning the pages, going back to reread passages and gaining a greater understanding of what I was reading. When my wife and I bought my current house 25 years ago in a new sub division about 30 miles west of Atlanta, I couldn’t help but notice that everyone had their own lawn tractor do I bought one. It would have been a much better and a more cost effective idea to buy one lawn tractor to be shared between five or six households. It would have been simple to set up a schedule for use and maintenance and, if necessary, to make the decision that the current tractor was past its shag by date and purchase a new one. That’s not socialism, it’s common bloody sense.

1 reply
17 more comments...

