Work.

It’s one of those things that unites us, brings us together, creates a community, and recently creates a community of people who, well, hate their lives. If there’s one thing we can agree upon on as Americans, it’s the understanding that what we got goin’ now is bullshit. …Well, and also that the new Snow White movie was, ummmm, not good.

Where were we? Ah yes, the American worker hates their lives. Sure, Trump is causing the stock markets to vibrate back and forth harder than an electric dildo during Mardi Gras on the San Andreas Fault, but that’s not the only reason Americans are feeling insecure in their jobs right now. According to Gallup (a polling company by and for horses) we are now in what they’ve termed “The Great Detachment”, in which Americans go to work every day but care about their jobs less than Bill Murray cares about Revitalift facial cream.

(Revitalift didn’t pay me to say that. But if they’d like to, I’m here for it.)

As CNBC reported, “Just 18% of Americans are extremely satisfied with their jobs today. ONE out of every FIVE people you see is actually happy in their jobs. And if you run into that one-out-of-five on the street, please, spray lemon juice in their eyes! It doesn’t count as assault, but it gets the job done. What right do they have to be happy?! Get miserable like the rest of us or leave! Go to Bhutan or Switzerland where you can whistle and do fucking cartwheels all day. This is America — Hate it or leave it!

And the stats get even worse. “The share of Americans watching for or actively seeking a new job has ticked up to 51% today…” Plus, in the most recent poll of “quiet quitting” - basically only doing the bare minimum at the job - a couple years ago, “Gallup found ‘Quiet quitters’ make up at least 50% of the U.S. workforce — probably more.”

And why shouldn’t people be quiet quitting? Wage slavery is a shit way to set up a society. People are detached from their work. There’s no passion there. And if you meet someone with passion for their work, most of the time, they aren’t all there. “Oh, I just love making sure everyone filled out the forms correctly that they send in to the city comptroller. I do that all day.” …Really? You love that?! How much blow does one have to do for the comptroller forms job to be fun?! I personally would have to have blow, a beer helmet filled with alcoholic Slurpees, and one of those whacky lookin’ stress balls that you squeeze its eyes out of its head to make that job fun for more than NINE SECONDS!

Why are so many people in passionless swamps of careers? Because capitalism exploits us all without any concern for our lives or wellbeing. It is a system designed to raise those who are the most greedy, the most heartless, the least empathetic, and the most cut-throat to the top. If you show a deep concern for others, you are weeded out quicker than a black trans empath in the Trump Administration.

This soulless detached wage slavery has resulted in “Just 45% of workers say they know what’s expected of them at work…” That’s right — Fifty-five percent of workers don’t even know what the fuck they’re supposted to be doing! Sounds like Joe Biden when he was president. …Trump, on the other hand, knows exactly what he’s trying to do. But so did Mussolini. And Allen Dulles And Toucan Sam on the Froot Loops box. (I never trusted that guy.)

Plus “...only 30% of Americans feel the mission of their company makes them feel like their job is important…” Maybe it wouldn’t be a big deal that so many of us are at bullshit jobs if we didn’t spend a third of our lives at those jobs. That’s a lot of time to not know what you’re doing, why you’re doing it, or caring that it gets done.

Luckily, as with most problems we’re facing in this world — The answers are out there. We just choose to ignore them. Sure, there’s the largest answer of evolving beyond capitalism and beyond wage slavery to a much better, more fulfilling socioeconomic system. But that would take an evolved, rational group of humans ((laughing)) AND WE’RE NOT THAT! We couldn’t even solve the toilet paper problem during the pandemic. So I’m not sure we’re able to tackle capitalism right now.

But there are loads of smaller, relatively easy, solutions to making our lives a lot better. Things such as universal healthcare, more paid time off, more parental leave, free daycare, the 4 day workweek, and universal basic income (and maybe free cups of “lean” and Xanax in the breakroom). All of these things have been tested, they all work, and they all improve our lives. The 4 day workweek and universal basic income have been tested more than Lance Armstrong! (Wait, that's a bad example.) Every time we test them, studies find out the workers are happier and healthier, the management is happier and healthier, and the businesses that do it don’t even lose productivity. They pump out all the same shit!

For example, a trial run in the UK, “In 2022, 61 companies moved their employees to a four-day workweek with no reduction in pay. They began it as a six-month experiment. But [a year later], 54 of the companies still have the policy. Just over half have declared it permanent…”

Literally everything is exactly the same except you’re working four instead of five days a week. Why the hell is this not permanent everywhere?! Only because it slightly decreases the amount of control the corporate anal polyps have over the average worker. As long as the biggest lunatics around have the most control and decision-making ability, then the rest of us will continue to be detached, disenchanted, and depressed.