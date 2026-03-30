By Lee Camp

It’s been 2 and a half years. Israel has killed hundreds of thousands of Gazans, stolen over 50% of Gaza, stolen portions of Lebanon while mercilessly bombing them, stolen large swaths of the West Bank, and (along with the US) started a horrific war with Iran.

So is it time we finally admit the truth about October 7th?

We all know that the current genocide in Gaza started when Hamas broke into Israel and killed 1,200 Israelis on October 7th, 2023. Essentially every mainstream media outlet that writes about Gaza has to throw in a mention that Hamas killed 1,200 people on October 7th.

If only it were true.

Yoav Gallant, who was Israel’s Defense Minister at the time of the attacks, said,

“Israeli troops were ordered to shoot and kill captive Israeli civilians on 7 October 2023…”

Wait, WHAT? Israeli troops killed a bunch of Israelis? This seems to be a reference to the Hannibal Directive, which is the Israeli military’s sometimes policy of killing everyone around because that’s the best play when you’re upset about something. Do you see how shocking this admission is? It goes against everything the media has been saying for two and a half years. Well, not all media. Not Israeli media. Here’s from Haaretz:

“IDF Ordered Hannibal Directive on October 7 to Prevent Hamas Taking Soldiers Captive.”

So, that 1,200 number that we’ve heard on repeat for 2.5 years includes loads of people killed by Israel. Say it ain’t so! Actually, the UN said it is so:

“The report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) documented repeated uses of the so-called Hannibal Directive on 7 October as Israel was combating Hamas fighters…”

You might be thinking, “Fine, the IDF might’ve killed a few Israelis, but it probably wasn’t that many.” …Sorry to break the news, my friend.

“A new investigative article by …two journalists with extensive sources inside Israel’s military and intelligence establishment …revealed that ‘some 70 vehicles’ driven by Palestinian fighters returning to Gaza were blown up by Israeli helicopter gunships, drones or tanks.”

Seventy vehicles blown up?! That sounds like it would probably have killed a lot of Israeli hostages and bystanders. Even if it were just 2 or 3 per vehicle, that’s hundreds of people. It can’t be that many cars or we would’ve seen piles of them. …Oh, wait, there’s indeed video of piles of destroyed cars.

So why aren’t there tours being given of this wreckage? Why isn’t there a lot of reporting on this? Oh, Israel admitted they shredded and buried hundreds of cars filled with evidence. Why in God’s name would Israel do such a thing? Well, according to Jerusalem Post they did it “in order to save space and be as environmentally friendly as possible…”

Environmentally friendly?! Yeah, that is so Israel. When you look at a photo of Gaza, you think, “They’re trying to be eco-friendly.”

Okay, let’s back up here. If a mass Hannibal Directive were true, there’d also be witness testimony from those who survived. And there’s nothing like that — Oh wait, there is?

“...the key testimony of Yasmin Porat, an Israeli woman who survived a massacre by Israeli forces at Kibbutz Be’eri. According to her account, many Israeli civilians were killed when Israeli forces opened fire with heavy weapons including tank shells at the small kibbutz house they were held by Palestinian fighters.”

Opened fire on a kibbutz house?! I doubt it. I wouldn’t believe that unless I saw video of the tank operators themselves admitting it. …Oh, there is video?

In fact the tank gunner says she was told to fire at a house with tank rounds, but she stopped to ask the commanding officer if there were Israeli civilians inside. He said, “I don’t know, just fire.” But she decided to only fire her machine gun at the house.

And she’s proud enough of this to talk about it on national television. Okay, maybe this was a rare incident. Maybe this one tank gunner went nuts, and this only happened this one time on October 7th. If it happened a lot, we would hear that the IDF fired thousands of bullets and bombs.

Well, as Israel Hayom reported:

“Data …shows that during the fighting on October 7, the Air Force fired 11,000 shells, dropped more than 500 heavy one-ton bombs and launched 180 missiles.”

500 one-ton bombs?! 180 missiles?! …Honestly, those numbers don’t make any sense. To achieve those numbers, you’d have to just shoot at everything.

As Haaretz reported:

“‘Shoot at everything,’ one squadron leader reportedly told his men.”

So one of the most powerful militaries in the world was literally firing at everything that moved on Oct 7th, 2023 and killed hundreds of their own people under the Hannibal Directive. It follows that the 1200 number we hear endlessly could actually be mostly people killed by Israel. This changes the ENTIRE story. Why haven’t any journalists asked Biden or Trump or Antony Blinken about this? —Oh, right, I remember.

Journalist Sam Husseini tried to ask Blinken about the Hannibal Directive at a press conference and was quickly and violently carried out of the room by four security guards who proceeded to concuss him.

I’ve got one more question—Even though Israel shredded and buried the cars, isn’t there any surveillance footage showing the behavior of the IDF? Showing what exactly happened?

Well, Jerusalem Post reported:

“Critical IDF surveillance videos from Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7 missing.”

Of course they are. I mean, if you’re gonna kill hundreds of your own citizens, you totally gotta wipe the cameras.

What about everything else that happened that day? Is it true Israel had no warning? To find out, all we need is an independent unbiased investigation of that horrible day. But Benjamin Netanyahu has absolutely refused a true October 7th investigation. Here’s from Haaretz:

“Netanyahu fended off a push for a national commission of inquiry into the October 7 failures, again claiming that ‘first, I want to beat Hamas.’”

Yes! Because that’s going to happen any minute.

What about prior to October 7th? The IDF hadn’t noticed Hamas planning this action for months in advance? The IDF has a specific job for so-called “spotters” who monitor all of the video feeds around the border fence — One of the most surveilled places on earth. In the months leading up to Oct 7th the spotters saw… um, nothing? — Oh wait, the exact opposite of that.

As Haaretz reported: the parents of the spotters [who had been killed on October 7th] met with Netanyahu, and

“...the parents told Netanyahu about how their daughters had warned repeatedly of a Hamas invasion. [A mother] said her daughter told her… ‘There’s going to be an invasion,’ … ‘When did she tell you that?’ Netanyahu asked, and the mother replied: ‘She said it several times, in fact.’ Another woman said, ‘For a month, they were telling us every day: ‘It’s trouble, they [Hamas] keep training.’ The prime minister asked her: ‘They told you that?’“

Netanyahu can’t believe that there was foreknowledge of October 7th. He’s taken aback, just like Beyonce when she won her 35th Grammy. “What?! There’s no way! I’m speechless!”

One of the few surviving spotters - Captain Amit Yeru-shalmi testified:

“I saw training sessions, sometimes it was once or twice a month. [Later] it started to be once a week, and …even several times a day … We reported everything... We sat there for two years…”

The Institute of Defense Analyses put out an in-depth report on the (cough) failures of October 7th. In it they say:

“The sentries’ reports were validated by signals intelligence (SIGINT) reports. In July 2023, [one officer] from Unit 8200… was crystal clear in her assessment, writing, ‘This is a plan designed to start a war…. They are training, with large forces, for a big event.’”

Apparently Hamas practiced invading Israel in clear view of the IDF more often than Steph Curry practices three-pointers. Yet the Israeli government and the mainstream media want you to believe it was just a security and intelligence failure.

In Professor Anthony Hall’s piece on this topic, he wrote:

“Whole high-tech systems, involving the gates for entry to and exit from Gaza, were left completely open on the fateful morning. That kind of transgression could only originate in an intentional action, not in the mistake of some forgetful official.”

Professor Hall also pointed out that many of the usual soldiers who patrol the Gaza walls just happened to have been sent to the West Bank on that day.

Okay fine, so the soldiers were moved away from the area, some surveillance was shut down, and the spotters were ignored for years. But still, I don’t think we should believe there’s anything strange about this unless we hear from an actual former IDF soldier. And there is no one like that speaking out — Except for this former IDF soldier right here.

She says when she was in the IDF, a cat moving along the border fence was easily detectable and triggered an IDF response. A cat. Yet the IDF failed to respond to hundreds of guys with guns?

But still, you can’t really fault Israel unless they were warned by more legit super awesome powers, like US intelligence. As CNN even reported, “US intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack.”

As reported by the New York Times, “Israel Knew Hamas’s Attack Plan More Than a Year Ago: A blueprint reviewed by The Times laid out the attack in detail.”

The New York Times said:

“The approximately 40-page document, which the Israeli authorities code-named ‘Jericho Wall,’ outlined, point by point, exactly the kind of devastating invasion that led to the deaths of about 1,200 people.”

Forty pages?! Yeah, but maybe Hamas didn’t follow that plan at all, and Israel had no idea what was happening. Here’s the New York Times again: “Hamas followed the blueprint with shocking precision.”

So Israel was warned by the US, warned by the spotters (for years), warned by the literal Hamas blueprints — Is there anybody else who would like to warn Israel about Hamas’s attack?

Oh, Egypt warned Israel days before Hamas struck. And Hamas fighters openly practiced their maneuvers near the Gaza fence. Calling this a “secret mission” is like calling a popular TikTok dance trend a secret mission. Anyone else wanna get in on warning Israel October 7th was gonna happen?

From PBS:

“Hamas (also) posted video of mock attack on social media weeks before border breach.”

Yet, despite all of this, here’s the BBC reporting on the attack:

“Surprise was crucial in Hamas’s assault. Israeli intelligence failed to get inside the planning by Hamas for the attack.”

Surprise.

Was.

Crucial.

Well done, BBC. You’ve got the investigative reporting skills of a drunk ferret.

On top of ALL of that — “Netanyahu and [others] held back the IDF from military responses throughout the key hours during the morning of October 7…”

Hmmm, what would you say if I told you Israel knew exactly what was going to happen on October 7th — Pulled soldiers away from the area, ignored all surveillance, didn’t respond for a long time, and then when they finally responded, they murdered hundreds of their own people intentionally? Then they wiped the surveillance footage and buried the mountains of evidence? …Would you think perhaps some people in power wanted it to happen?

Noooo, never! Because in order to believe that, you’d have to think Israel didn’t mind the deaths of their own people. …Oh, that’s right, they murdered hundreds of their people on that day alone.

But what about the Nova Music Festival? A lot of the worst of October 7th took place at that festival, so clearly Israel didn’t know anything was going to happen or they would not have allowed that festival location. Well actually, as covered by Billboard magazine:

“[The Nova Festival] was not originally intended to take place at the Re’im site, with organizers moving it to this location only two days before it started...”

The festival goers were put in that location at the last minute — as IDF spotters were saying Hamas was preparing to do exactly what they did. Great idea. Let’s hold Coachella on the site of Fukushima. Should be fun.

Former Intelligence officer for the CIA, Phillip Giraldi, said:

“So, given all of the evidence, there likely was no intelligence failure to anticipate and counter the Hamas attack. Rather there was a political decision made by the Israeli government that knew what might be coming and chose to let it proceed to provide a casus belli to destroy Gaza…”

The evidence shows Israel (at minimum) allowed it to happen to justify their genocide in Gaza.

Let’s finish with this — Just days before that fateful day that Israel has used to murder hundreds of thousands and start multiple wars, Benjamin Netanyahu stood in front of the UN and held up a map with Gaza and the West Bank erased. So do you think he was looking for a way to achieve the thing that he told the world he wanted to achieve?