Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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William Murphy's avatar
William Murphy
9h

October 7 was weaponized to legitimize mass slaughter and regional escalation. The ruling class needs a pretext to expand violence, secure power, and discipline resistance. Whether by design or opportunism, the outcome is the same: the machinery of empire feeding on human life.

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Airlane1979
9h

Bear in mind that Hamas - that UK-proscribed organisation of supposedly crazy terrorists - asked Israel last December to permit international investigation of all crimes committed on 7th October 2023. That would mean the ICC forensically examining evidence that would potentially implicate Hamas. Israel, strangely, refused. The State of Palestine is a party to the ICC; Israel is not.

"Hamas has called on Israel to allow an impartial international investigation into its attack on 7 October 2023 and has rejected that it killed civilians or committed atrocities.

The Palestinian group published a 42-page document on Friday, which laid out its account of 7 October, as well as details on Israel’s subsequent genocide and Hamas’ view on what comes next in the enclave. The group said that in the days after the attack, it had offered to release non-military captives, but Israel initially rejected the offer.

Hamas called for an impartial investigation into civilian deaths on 7 October, as well as one into crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians, including the war on Gaza."

('Hamas calls on Israel to allow impartial investigation into 7 October attacks', Middle East Eye 26 Dec 2025)

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