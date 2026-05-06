Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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RNDM31's avatar
RNDM31
9h

"What if Skynet but just really stupid?"

Truly the worst timeline.

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
8h

Death of innocents means as much to an AI model as it means to a psychopathic pedophiliac president.

always like reading your take on things Lee.

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