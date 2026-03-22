Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Ignatzius Turret's avatar
Ignatzius Turret
9h

In Lower Saxony, Germany the left-wing Green party female minister, who was not able to finish her studies to become a teacher herself, just abolished the technique of written division in math for 4th graders. We are already ruled by the dumb class of pro-war and pro-mass immigration retards.

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
8h

It's still GIGO, Lee. Garbage In, Garbage Out. I learned that 50 years ago, and it's still true, especially when you have sociopaths paying the people who program the AI.

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