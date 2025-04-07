By Lee Camp

We all know that Hamas committed the October 7th, 2023 attack on Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis. Well, as covered in my previous column, we know that the IDF actually killed hundreds of those Israelis, so 1,200 is a completely false number. But who cares about reality? Last I checked it’s over-priced, over-hyped, and doesn’t look nearly as good once it takes its clothes off.

But let’s ignore the 1,200 number. What about everything else that happened that day? Do we know the truth? The corporate media tells us Hamas surprised Israel and committed this massacre out of the blue. But is it true Israel had no warning? That they got caught with their pants down and their wigs tied on backwards (which is an expression I’m trying to start)? To find out, all we need is an independent unbiased investigation of that horrible day.

But Benjamin Netanyahu has absolutely refused a true October 7th investigation. He wants us to see the truth less than P. Diddy wants the courts to see the photos he took in Justin Bieber’s attic during Mardi Gras. Here’s from Haaretz: “Netanyahu fended off a push for a national commission of inquiry into the October 7 failures, again claiming that ‘first, I want to beat Hamas.’”

Yes! Because that’s going to happen any minute. Before we can find out what REALLY happened October 7th, we need to ride on flying unicorns while watching Doctor Phil do something legitimately medical. None of that is ever happening.

And for some reason it took the IDF hours to respond to the actions of Hamas on that horrible day. Is it possible no one noticed that Gazans had breached the fence that normally keeps them imprisoned? The IDF has a specific job for so-called “spotters” who monitor all of the video feeds around the border fence — One of the most surveilled places on earth. The spotters have no other job but to “spot” shit going down and they saw nothing! — Oh wait, the exact opposite of that.

As Haaretz reported, the parents of the spotters [who had been killed on October 7th] met with Netanyahu, and “...the parents told Netanyahu about how their daughters had warned repeatedly of a Hamas invasion. [A mother] said her daughter told her… ‘There's going to be an invasion,’ …’When did she tell you that?’ Netanyahu asked, and the mother replied: ‘During the time she was there. She said it several times, in fact.’ Another woman said, ‘For a month, they were telling us every day: 'It's trouble, they [Hamas] keep training.' The prime minister asked her: ‘They told you that?’“

Netanyahu can’t believe that there was foreknowledge of October 7th. He’s taken aback, just like Beyonce when she won her 35th Grammy. “What?! There’s no way! I’m speechless!”

One of the few surviving spotters - Captain Amit Yeru-shalmi testified, "I saw training sessions, sometimes it was once or twice a month. [Later] it started to be once a week, and …even several times a day … We reported everything... We sat there for two years…”

The Institute of Defense Analyses put out an in-depth report on the (cough) failures of October 7th. In it they say, “The sentries’ reports were validated by signals intelligence (SIGINT) reports. In July 2023, [one officer] from Unit 8200… was crystal clear in her assessment, writing, ‘This is a plan designed to start a war…. They are training, with large forces, for a big event. This is preparation for the real thing.’“

Apparently Hamas practiced invading Israel in clear view of the IDF more often than Steph Curry practices fucking three-pointers or Stephen Miller practices his thousand-yard-I’ve-had-dogs-lick-peanut-butter-off-my-junk stare. Yet the Israeli government and the mainstream media want you to believe it’s a security and intelligence failure. “How did we miss that?! Drats! We watched them practice for two years, but we just thought it was a community theater production of Intifada: The Musical. We didn’t think they’d DO any of it.”

In Professor Anthony Hall’s piece on this topic, he wrote, “Whole high-tech systems, involving the gates for entry to and exit from Gaza, were left completely open on the fateful morning. That kind of transgression could only originate in an intentional action, not in the mistake of some forgetful official.” So unless they had Joe Biden watching the fence, this was NO accident. Professor Hall also pointed out that many of the usual soldiers who patrol the Gaza walls just happened to have been sent to the West Bank on that day.

Okay fine, so the soldiers were moved away from the area, some surveillance was shut down, and the spotters were ignored (for years). But still, I don’t think we should believe there’s anything strange about this unless we hear from an actual former IDF soldier who understands these systems – And there is no one like that speaking out. …Except for this former IDF soldier right there.

She says when she was in the IDF, a cat moving along the border fence was easily detectable and triggered an IDF response. A cat. Yet the IDF failed to respond to hundreds of guys with guns? Maybe Hamas was dressed like cats? Oh wait, the IDF does notice cats. Well maybe the IDF thought it was Cats: The Musical!

But still, you can’t really fault Israel unless they were warned by more legit super awesome powers, like US intelligence. As reported by CNN, “US intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack.”

Okay, so there’s that. But I bet that’s a lie. We all know it’s only real if the New York Times or Washington Post say it’s real. As reported by the New York Times, “Israel Knew Hamas’s Attack Plan More Than a Year Ago: A blueprint reviewed by The Times laid out the attack in detail.”

In detail? So not just the words “October 7th BAD THING!” scrawled on a cocktail napkin?

The New York Times: “The approximately 40-page document, which the Israeli authorities code-named “Jericho Wall,” outlined, point by point, exactly the kind of devastating invasion that led to the deaths of about 1,200 people.” Forty pages?! Yeah, but so what if Israel had the entire plan? Maybe Hamas didn’t follow that plan at all and Israel had no idea what was happening.

The New York Times: “Hamas followed the blueprint with shocking precision.”

Okay, never mind. …So Israel was warned by the US, warned by the spotters (for years), warned by the literal Hamas blueprints — Is there anybody else who would like to warn Israel about Hamas’s attack? I bet Cam Jansen saw some shit. Anybody else?

Oh, Egypt warned Israel days before Hamas struck. And Hamas fighters openly practiced their maneuvers near the Gaza fence. Calling this a secret mission is like calling a popular TikTok dance trend a secret mission. Anyone else wanna get in on the whole warning Israel October 7th was gonna happen?

From PBS: “Hamas (also) posted video of mock attack on social media weeks before border breach”

Hamas warned Israel on fucking Instagram?! Why haven’t we heard about this more?! Why hasn’t this been covered in the mainstream media constantly?! — Well, here’s the BBC talking about the attack. “Surprise was crucial in Hamas's assault. Israeli intelligence failed to get inside the planning by Hamas for the attack.”

Surprise... Was... Crucial.

Well done, BBC. Seems like this assault was about as surprising as when Israel announced they have nuclear weapons. Oh wait, they still haven’t admitted it. Let me try again — About as surprising as when BBC admitted their editor-in-chief is a group of drunk ferrets with brain parasites and the parasites eat a lot of paint chips. …Better.

On top of ALL Of that — “Netanyahu and [others] held back the IDF from military responses throughout the key hours during the morning of October 7…”

Hmmm, what would you say if I told you Israel knew exactly what was going to happen on October 7th — Pulled soldiers AWAY from the area, ignored all surveillance, didn’t respond for a long time, and then when they finally responded, they murdered hundreds of their own people intentionally? Then they wiped the surveillance footage and buried the mountains of evidence? …Would you think perhaps some people in power wanted it to happen?

Noooo, NEVER! Because in order to believe that, you’d have to think Israel didn’t mind the deaths of their own people. …Oh, that’s right, they murdered hundreds of their people on that day alone. So we’re pretty clear on where they stand on that.

But what about the Nova Music Festival? A lot of the worst of October 7th took place at that festival, so clearly Israel didn’t know anything was gonna happen or they would’ve never allowed that festival location. Well actually, as covered by Billboard, “[The Nova Festival] was not originally intended to take place at the Re’im site, with organizers moving it to this location only two days before it started...”

The festival goers were put in that location at the last minute — as IDF spotters were saying Hamas was preparing to do exactly what they did. Great idea. Let’s hold Coachella on the former site of Fukishima. Should be fun.

Former Intelligence officer for the CIA Phillip Giraldi said, “So, given all of the evidence, there likely was no intelligence failure to anticipate and counter the Hamas attack. Rather there was a political decision made by the Israeli government that knew what might be coming and chose to let it proceed to provide a casus belli to destroy Gaza…”

And as we all know “casus belli” is the part of the pork belly that tastes the most delicious. …Wait, my A.I. assistant tells me it means “justification for war.” …But I was close.

I’ll let you make your own decision about the truth about October 7th. But let’s finish with this — Just days before that fateful day that Israel has used to justify genocide, Benjamin Netanyahu stood in front of the UN and held up a map with Gaza and the West Bank erased. …So do you think he was looking for a way to achieve the thing he told the world he wanted to achieve?

If you liked this, you would appreciate my previous column detailing all the proof Israel killed hundreds of their own people on October 7th. Read it HERE.