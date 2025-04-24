Even though Donald Trump and Fox News will tell you otherwise, violent crime in America is at historic lows. …Well, let me rephrase that — violent crime of the “street crime” variety (robbery, aggravated assault, etc.) is at historic lows. But violent crime of the type perpetrated by the richest parasites, the courtesans of corporate destruction is likely at historic highs.

You see, it’s actually the effect of propaganda that we generally only use the terms “violent crime” and “violence” to refer to street crime.

Is allowing people to die or fall ill due to lead pipes in Flint, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and thousands of other cities not violence?

Is allowing citizens to lose their lives to cancer from Teflon™ chemicals dumped in their water or from preventable oil spills not violence?

Is allowing tens of thousands to die every year due to our garbage healthcare system not violence?

Is allowing 15 million to lose their healthcare during a pandemic and therefore fear going to the hospital when they get sick not violence?

Is imprisoning millions of people for years for non-violent crimes not violence?

Is locking up political prisoners like Steven Donziger, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Reverend Pinkney, Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, and Leonard Peltier not violence??

Is dropping a bomb every 12 minutes on innocent people in countries thousands of miles away not violence??

Is allowing millions in this country to go hungry while we throw out 40% of all food not violence?

Is arresting people who try to feed those who are starving not violence?

Is allowing hundreds of thousands to go homeless, living under bridges or on benches or squatting in collapsing structures while this country has trillions of dollars and millions of empty houses — is that not violence?

Is arresting, beating, and persecuting those who try to give those people houses not violence? And bulldozing the homes — is that not violence?

Is causing the Sixth Great Extinction, the mass death of half the world’s wildlife, in pursuit of corporate profit not violence?

Is causing the deaths of tens of thousands of Venezuelans via economic warfare not violence?

Is creating an opioid epidemic by pushing pills on desperate people, ultimately leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands not violence?

And then arresting those who stand up and fight back against the pollution, against the pipelines, against the factory farming, against the war industry — is — that — not — violence?

Of course it is.

It’s violence on a breathtaking scale, far greater than the type any us might witness in person. Yet large scale corporate-endorsed violence, death, and destruction is not only allowable, it’s celebrated, it’s furthered and promoted. Oil company documents show that they tell cities that oil spills are good for the economy. Other documents show that fossil fuel companies have known about the harm climate change would do since the 1970s, but they simply saw it as the price of doing business. Corporate sacrifice zones like “Cancer Alley” in Louisiana are well known to be deadly to those who live there, yet it doesn’t matter to the corporations because their money will be green nonetheless. It doesn’t matter to the politicians because the poor who live in these sacrifice zones have no political power. The 40% of food that’s thrown out is not a secret. The subsidies paid to factory farms encourage them to produce heaping mountains of food and dairy and meat even if they can’t sell it all in our market economy. So they throw it out or bury it in order to score more subsidies the following year. Giving that wasted food to those in need would take too much time and effort.

While most people caught for “street crime” are heavily punished, there will be no punishment for the bought-off politicians who do the bidding of our morally bankrupt corporate America. These politicians and the CEOs they serve are purveyors of violence. They trade in, produce, and reap violence. They sit on mountains of money — the obscene profit from feeding American lives into the death cult of unfettered capitalism.

All violence is not equal. Some of it is profitable and protected by our society—the American way.