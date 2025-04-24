Leecamp’s Substack

Leecamp’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victoria Ann Zabaras's avatar
Victoria Ann Zabaras
5h

Crapitalism is killing us. We need s wealth redistribution. A UBI would help while we work toward structural changes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Merrick's avatar
Robert Merrick
22m

Corporate criminals, Political criminals, Military industrial corporate criminals all equal “The ooze coming out from your TV set”. ( F.Z.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Camp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture