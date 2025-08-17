by Lee Camp

I take you back to April 8, 2018 - Douma, Syria. Social media blows up with images of two chemical attacks on innocent people. This is back when if you saw a video online you didn’t assume it was just created by a 10-year-old asking A.I. to start some shit.

Other videos circulated of piles of bodies with white foam around their mouths. There’s more viral video of people in a hospital being hosed down with water in an apparent chemical attack panic.

Here in the U.S. if you’re hosed down with water in a hospital waiting room it’s just because you don’t have insurance and they’re trying to get you to leave.

Enter the OPCW

Enter the OPCW - the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons - the international group tasked with figuring out if these are legit chemical attacks, illegal under international law, or are they just knock-off chemical attacks made by a kid in Bangladesh, like Beyonce’s fragrance?

Up until this point the OPCW had been largely viewed as unbiased and apolitical — like Tom Hanks before he did his “hicks are stupid” SNL sketch and before he did 17 movies glorifying soldiers, the United States, and anyone in uniform. Next month he plays a crossing guard who sacrifices everything to save a family of ducks from a Cybertruck.

The OPCW once even won the Nobel Peace Prize. But so did Henry Kissinger and JonBenet Ramsey’s parents. (I might’ve made up that second one.)

The Official Conclusion

The OPCW - after an investigation that lasted many months - came to the much-heralded conclusion that the Assad government used chemical weapons on their own people.

So the US attacks on Syria were justified. The world’s hatred aimed squarely at Syria was justified. The sanctions that put 94% of Syrians into poverty were justified and killed god knows how many thousands were justified.

“That’s right, Assad! You killed a few dozen of your people so now we’ll show you by killing thousands more with poverty! HA HA!”

…There’s only one problem with the beautiful plan the West had hatched.

The Whistleblowers Speak

Some whistleblowers at the OPCW have said the accusations aren’t true. And just a few months ago longtime OPCW inspection team leader Ian Henderson put out a book, The Syria Scam, that gives the definitive inside story of what went down — which I think is pretentious of him. If you want most Americans to never find out about something, put it in a book. Americans now view books like IKEA directions — we glance at them and then wave around a hammer angrily.

The Douma Attack Sites

The Douma attacks basically consisted of three locations:

Two separate chemical weapons “cylinders” which had supposedly been dropped by helicopters

A hospital where “victims” were hosed down

Both cylinders supposedly created holes through the concrete reinforced roofs of apartment buildings. One of them then fell through the hole, bounced on the floor of the apartment and landed on a bed. The other one, despite creating a hole through the roof, stayed on top of the roof and leaked what was apparently chlorine gas into the building.

46 Problems

…There’s only one problem — Wait, let me rephrase that — There’s only 46 problems. Let’s go through some of them.

The cylinder that landed on the bed was too big to have fallen through the hole in the roof. It was essentially impossible. Maybe it was a holy cylinder from the heavens and this was a chemical miracle - like Starburst candies! This apartment received the cylinder in the miraculous reception!

Engineering analysis found there was also no way the cylinder could’ve bounced on the floor and landed on the bed. It simply didn’t have room and wouldn’t have bounced that high.

Trust me, nothing that heavy can bounce from the floor to the bed — No matter what the 101 Sexual Positions book says.

The Physics Problem

Engineering analysis also found that there was no way the cylinder that stayed on the roof could’ve created the supposed impact crater and yet been almost entirely NOT smashed.

Henderson wrote:

“I examined the cylinder, twice, to look for signs of a crater-forming impact with a reinforced concrete slab – scratches, imprints, or gouge marks from the shattering concrete and the snapped steel reinforcing bars. There were none.”

Canisters dropped from fucking helicopters into cement rooftops creating massive craters tend to be totally wrecked worse than Mickey Rourke’s face. They don’t have a little dent. They aren’t made out of the same stuff as Superman’s bulletproof nipples, okay?

The Chlorine Question

The lab results found that there were trace amounts of chlorine in the buildings where the attacks supposedly happened. The problem with that is that trace amounts of chlorine are found almost everywhere. They’re in paper, coffee filters, cleaning products, even your drinking water might have it! (I mean, since most US water has lead, hydro-fracking chemicals, micro-plastics, and diseased tadpoles — You might want some chlorine in there.)

Point Is: trace amounts of chlorine found somewhere means nothing.

So Ian Henderson and his team came back and wrote a report that says the accusations of a chemical attack were hogwash, jimmidy jam, flibbidy jibbidy, or another word meaning bullshit!

But oops, the OPCW final report somehow got changed — The words “trace amounts” were switched to “high amounts” in the report.

It was a miraculous alteration. The report changed itself!

To me, that’s as powerful as finding Jesus’s face on your toast. …That’s never happened to me, but I did once find Jesus’s taint in my egg salad. …No local news stations wanted to report on it though.

The Moving Bodies

Moving on to the bodies that were at the scene. …They, uh… moved. …Another miracle?

“...various scenes …had been rearranged during the night with victims’ bodies having been repositioned… [For example] an infant was shown lying alone, followed by a later scene where the infant had been repositioned in the arms of a woman.”

Other victims at first didn’t have foam on their mouths and later they did. This is clear evidence of someone trying to make it look like a chemical weapons attack.

The Chlorine Smell Problem

Then there’s the fact that in a chlorine attack of this sort, the smell of chlorine would be very evident before the person succumbed to it. So any normal person’s response would be to flee! Get the fuck out!

Yet several of the bodies were laid out near windows or open doors. But apparently they chose not to leave?

The Basement Oddity

Next up there’s the bodies found in the basement of one of the buildings. Okay, but there’s a problem. The basement didn’t have a door connecting it to the building. Instead the door went to the outside.

This means the dastardly chlorine gas would’ve had to leave the building out a door or window, then move along the sidewalk, maybe stop for a cigarette and a hotdog, and then re-enter the basement through the door.

This is truly horrifying — There’s sentient chlorine gas.

Share

The Hospital Scene

Let’s move on to the hospital scene of panicked people being hosed down to try to save their lives. Many of the people in the video were later tracked down.

One 11-year-old boy:

“He and his father had recounted the story… that people had been quietly waiting in the hospital, when unknown persons had come in, shouting, to start the ‘chemicals’ panic.”

That’s right. They testified they were not in a chemical attack. They’d just been in the hospital waiting area when the White Helmets came in and hosed them down while screaming about chemicals.

The White Helmets

The White Helmets you might recall were Western-funded anti-Assad “emergency” helper type people. For some reason they were always the main folks involved in these bizarre chemical attack stories, but not to worry — they won an Oscar!

…Although I guess it’s appropriate for the White Helmets to win an Oscar, since it is an acting award.

Of the witnesses to these attacks, there were basically two sets:

Those who had been evacuated to Turkey afterwards

Those who had stayed in Douma



The ones who had evacuated all said there was an attack. Everybody in Douma said there was no such thing. The ones in Turkey had very similar stories — using certain phrasing and descriptions that made it seem they had been coached.

Nerve Gas Symptoms at a Chlorine Attack?

Many of them describe very similar symptoms of a nerve gas attack, such as foaming from the mouth. …But this wasn’t a supposed nerve gas attack. No nerve gas was found anywhere. Instead it was a supposed chlorine attack.

But chlorine doesn’t cause foaming at the mouth. The only thing that would explain nerve gas symptoms at a chlorine attack would be a very rare influx of… PEOPLE MAKING UP BULLSHIT!

Ian Henderson’s Perspective

Ian Henderson, who wrote The Syria Scam and was fired from the OPCW for blowing the whistle, is far less cynical than I. (Not sure how that’s possible.) He spent years at the OPCW seeing it work effectively and without bias. So when things changed, he refused to believe it. He kept thinking that if the truth was just shown to the right people, all would be fixed and the OPCW would come out with the corrected report saying that these supposed chemical attacks were sketchier than the Boy Scouts’ sleepovers Stephen Miller has been having at his house.

The Engineering Report That “Didn’t Exist”

Henderson, who was a key member of the Fact Finding Mission (FFM) in Douma, got authorization to commission an outside study by engineers showing whether the cylinders could’ve actually fallen in those positions from helicopters. Unsurprisingly, the engineers found they could not.

Anyway, the OPCW higher-ups didn’t want that engineering report getting out. So they tried about 10 different ways to cover it up — I’ll spare you the gory details — and eventually it came to a head when the Office of The Director General (the ODG) asked to meet with Henderson to “clarify” some things.

“He emphasized that in his view the work was not authorized, and therefore ‘does not exist.’ …[Then] this was the second part of the ODG’s key message — that in addition to doing unauthorized work, I was “never part of the FFM.” I was flabbergasted by this.”

Basically, when confronted with irrefutable proof by one of their top investigators that the Douma attacks were staged, the higher-ups at the OPCW said, “The engineering report doesn’t exist, and you don’t exist.”

Mainstream Position vs. Reality

Ultimately the OPCW stuck by the fake report but the hospital scenes concocted by the White Helmets are now widely accepted to have been faker than my college girlfriend’s orgasms. As Ian Henderson writes,

“The current mainstream position seems to be: ‘Yes, the hospital scenes may have been staged but that does not necessarily detract from the fact that there was a chemical attack in Douma.’”

What the fuck? “Sure, the White Helmets were running around faking chemical attacks but that’s probably just ‘cuz they saw the real chemical attacks and they wanted to get in on the action.”

Motives for a False Flag

The Syrian military and Assad had exactly zero reason to want to drop chemical weapons since they knew it would simply allow large-scale international movement against them. Most of the accused chemical attacks killed almost no one. Even the ones that supposedly killed people didn’t take out large groups of opposition soldiers. So they achieved nothing militarily for Assad or the Syrian army.

However, the other side, the US-backed opposition forces had a huge motivation to fake chemical attacks. They got the US and West involved in their war against Assad even more than previously. They got funding, they got sanctions placed on Syria, and they won the global propaganda war.

It was their fuckin’ wish list.

Other “Attacks” Fail the Test

But what about the fact that there were more supposed attacks than just Douma? What about all the others? Well, they all suffered from the same bullshit alarm that Douma did.

Henderson said:

“I posed myself a question: Surely, with all these allegations, of which there have been scores, at least one of them would have been accompanied by something close to incontrovertible evidence? At least one, surely, would have provided the clear information that suggested with a reasonable degree of certainty that it had happened. …I couldn’t find one case with elements that were anything near convincing.”

Part of a Long Pattern

To sum it all up, Syria can safely be added to the long list of false flags or disinformation that has laid the groundwork for U.S. wars, invasions, attacks, and proxy-wars:

The Gulf of Tonkin Incident in Vietnam

Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction

Ukraine’s Maidan Coup

The sinking of the USS Maine leading to the Spanish-American War

And the cancellation of The Walking Dead after only 11 seasons! (It was in its prime! We barely even got to know the zombies. …False flag.)



The Bigger Problem

Besides playing a role in the ultimate collapse of Syria, putting in a former Al Qaeda offshoot leader as the new President, the capturing of the OPCW for US imperial aims has had other ramifications.

The organization will now be trusted less than Hillary Clinton talkin’ about Russia or China or democracy or relationships or really anything or Trump talking about any of those things or EITHER OF THEM TALKING ABOUT ANYTHING!

We live in a less-safe world where there are no “unbiased” investigators to monitor chemical weapons use. Just a few weeks ago the US declared that they found the Sudan government had used chemical weapons in their civil war.

So now the US is imposing sanctions on Sudan after finding the government used chemical weapons. Well, is the US right that Sudan used chemical weapons? …Probably not. Well who should we turn to in order to get to the bottom of it? The OPCW?

…Absolutely not. We know for a fact they just do whatever the US wants. Well then, let’s turn to the other respected international body designed to stop the use of chemical weapons. …Oh, there isn’t one!

Conclusion

We live in a world of horse shit and the only organization helping us get to the bottom of that horse shit is now simply another gooey tentacle of the US military industrial bloodbath. …A bloody tentacle… that can’t dig to the bottom of… the horse shit.

Good luck gettin’ that image outta your head.

Share