America's Rigged Elections / Venezuela / Sudan Crisis
New episode of Unredacted Tonight!
The new episode of Unredacted Tonight is here! In it I dig into America’s rigged elections, the US involvement in Sudan, and a quick update on Venezuela. Click below to watch for free. …And keep fighting!
My work only continues due to the solidarity of people like you. Is it worth the cost of 2 coffees a month? I hope so.
Glad to see it’s back for the New Year sir.
TBF, there is no fixing this system. People rant and rave incessantly all day about all of it and nothing ever gets done.
Representative democracy is a sham.
Bottom up, horizontal models are the legitimate models, and no, b4 you ask, whining incessantly isn’t going to make those happen either. Anyways, thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.