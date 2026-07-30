By Lee Camp

We all know Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself with a light T-shirt in the middle of the night with all the cameras in the jail turned off, breaking bones in his neck that generally only break during strangulation. We all know that.

We all know Virginia Giuffre, Epstein’s most well-known victim, died from suicide a month after being hit by a bus and surviving and a few months after posting that she’s not suicidal and telling the world to not believe it if she is said to have killed herself. We definitely know that.

We all know one of Epstein’s other main co-conspirators, fashion designer Jean Luc Brunel, also “killed himself” in prison, awaiting trial. That’s solid fact.

Now another of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators has died mysteriously just a few days ago. “Modelling scout” Daniel Siad, 69, was found dead Monday, July 20th.

I go into all the details in the short video below. (Free to watch. Just click play.)

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