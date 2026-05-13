Column and voice-over by Lee Camp

It’s tough to even write about the barbaric savagery of Israel — not just because the research seems to destroy your own humanity but also because it seems like the truth couldn’t possibly be the truth. No government could be this horrific. No military could be this repulsive. And yet they are.

Recently, the facts have begun coming to light about Israel’s use of systematic rape and sexual assault as a weapon. Even the normally pro-Israel, pro-genocide New York Times put out a piece describing the horrors, titled “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians.” (I’m not sure which editor let that slip through, but I’m sure they’re unemployed today.)

But have no fear! After this, Israel’s western propaganda machine kicked into high gear to point the finger in the other direction. A new “report” on Hamas’ sexual violence of October 7, 2023 was released by Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy’s Civil Commission. Our heroine arrives on a white horse with cape fluttering in the wind!

CNN, BBC and just about every western mainstream media outlet wet themselves with excitement. Over the past few days they have heralded the “comprehensive” and impressive nature of this report on the rapes that took place two and a half years ago.

There’s only one problem.

There is no “Civil Commission.” It’s just what Elkayam-Levy likes to call herself.

Plus, Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy has been exposed as a fraud even by Israeli media. But she did win an award for an earlier report about the Oct 7th rapes. But that report never actually existed. That’s right — She won an award for a nonexistent report about nonexistent rapes.

Plus, ZAKA, the so-called “rescue group,” which is one of the main sources for the new report, has been proven to fabricate and invent stories, AKA they’re frauds too. They’re conveniently also the group who rushed in immediately following the Oct 7th attack and removed and/or manipulated all the bodies (i.e. the evidence).

Rami Davidian, another important witness in the report, has been proven to invent stories about rape on October 7. He’s told of people missing arms, legs, and heads. None of it has been backed by any evidence.

Raz Cohen, yet another key witness, has given multiple conflicting accounts of what he saw that day. It seems every week his testimony grows into something new. Some of his accounts claim that a group of Hamas fighters raped a woman or women, then stabbed them to death, then raped the dead for awhile. It should be interesting to see what he comes up with tomorrow.

Did I say there’s only one problem? Sorry, there’s all the problems with this new report.

The cold, hard truth is that the Oct. 7 mass rape hoax has been utterly and thoroughly debunked. And this latest “report” by an utterly and thoroughly discredited group of pro-genocide clowns doesn’t change anything.

Yet, by parroting these fraudsters, the corporate media again proves what and who they are. Most of them will never speak of Israel’s ongoing use of rape as a weapon. The single New York Times opinion piece is the exception that proves the rule. However, western mainstream media is more than happy to regurgitate laughable falsehoods pumped out by Israel’s propaganda industry.

Luckily, most people aren’t falling for this garbage anymore. Israel has been fully revealed as a genocidal apartheid state. Articles like these about the “new report” just serve to further demonstrate how corrupt and soulless our media has become.

By the way, the full reality of what actually happened on October 7, 2023 is no longer a secret. It’s right here. When will the corporate media finally report on it?

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For reporting like this, my YouTube page was banned. My TikTok page was banned. My Spotify podcast was banned. But I keep fighting thanks to people like you subscribing for the cost of 1 beer per month. Thanks and keep fighting!