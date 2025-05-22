BREAKING: 2 American Israeli Embassy Workers Killed In D.C.
My initial thoughts on the murders in DC
I'm bringing you this special breaking news livestream to give my initial thoughts on the 2 American Israeli Embassy workers murdered last night.
I agree with all the points you’re making. I think it is important to understand that this was not an antisemitic crime, like the mainstream media tries to paint it, it was either a totally misguided act of resistance or maybe even a false flag operation.
My point is that these people were not killed because they were Jews, so why is everybody calling this an antisemitic crime? But you have already explained the vile hasbara mechanics in your video much better than I can in this comment.
Thank you for your reporting, it is highly appreciated!
The very first thought that popped into my head after seeing this headline is… could the Israeli gov’t (along with the U.S. intelligence depts?) have arranged this themselves (since they are so depraved and devious)… because they are recognizing that most of the rest of the world is now strongly condemning their aggression, and now calling it a genocide (outside of the U.S.’s vassal NATO states, which even a few of them are now finally falling into line with reality).