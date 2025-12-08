By Lee Camp

The Trump Administration’s latest National Security Strategy Report should’ve been titled “We Went Up Against China & They Kicked Our Ass.” This new report, along with Pete Hegseth’s speech outlining the new US military focus, shows clearly that the US government has surrendered in their losing battle against China, the world’s new economic powerhouse.

The US is a collapsing empire, swinging at perceived enemies in all directions. And now the ruling elite are coming to terms with the fact that at least one of those enemies is too strong to even bloody its nose. So Trump and his brownshirts have switched tactics to: “We’ll pillage our side of the world and leave you to your area.”

One doesn’t have to reach back far to remember what Trump has said about China:

“We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country.”

“China is not our friend. They are our enemy.”

“China is taking our jobs, our money, our base, our manufacturing.”

“What they’ve done to us is the greatest single theft in the history of the world.”

“China is not our friend. They are not our ally. They want to overtake us …”

Then Trump attempted his unhinged trade war against China, at one point threatening to raise tariffs to 145%. But at the end of the day, China won that trade war, with Trump’s administration running away with its tail between its legs.

When you actually look at what the new trade deal includes, it basically takes US / China relations back to where they were before Trump took office for his second term. Anything China agreed to in the deal isn’t much different than what the situation was before Trump ran around saying he was going to crush them.

As stated at GeopoliticalEconomy.com,

“Beijing responded by restricting the export of rare earth metals and magnets to the US. Once again, this frightened Washington, because China dominates the global supply for rare earths, and US companies are extremely reliant on them. Trump was forced to back down.”

Even though rare earth minerals are not actually that rare, the ability to refine them is, and China accounts for over 90% of all rare earth mineral refining. Unfortunately for the US pretty much anything you turn on and off requires rare earth elements. This means the collapsing US empire was hoping to wage war with China except it needed China to make its weapons work. Fundamentally the US is saying, “Excuse me, I’d like to hit you over the head with a rake but you have all the rakes. May I have one please?”

These are just a few of the reasons why Trump and his merry band of sociopaths have realized they can’t actually defeat China.

In the new National Security Strategy Report Trump announces that the US will begin “…to keep a bigger military presence in the Western Hemisphere going forward to battle migration, drugs and the rise of adversarial powers in the region…”

Of course they don’t actually give a shit about drugs. That’s just an excuse to destabilize countries they aren’t currently able to pillage.

The report says:

“The United States must be preeminent in the Western Hemisphere as a condition of our security and prosperity — a condition that allows us to assert ourselves confidently where and when we need to in the region.”

Key phrase — “in the region.” They’re no longer hinting that they need to control the entire world. Essentially they’re saying, “As long as we can continually and easily rape Latin America and certain other areas of the world, we won’t actually need to take over China and Asia in general.”



Obviously first on their list for Latin American pillaging is Venezuela, which has the largest oil reserves on earth.

The document also states:

“After the end of the Cold War, American foreign policy elites convinced themselves that permanent American domination of the entire world was in the best interests of our country. Yet the affairs of other countries are our concern only if their activities directly threaten our interests.”

They’re saying that other countries can be allowed to function unmolested by the US — But of course they don’t mean all other countries. They basically just mean China and perhaps certain nations within their sphere of influence. Outside of that, the US will continue to pretend everybody “threatens our interests.”

As Politico reported, the document focuses on Latin America and other US neighbors.

That’s a break with past administrations, who tended to prioritize other regions and other topics, such as taking on major powers like Russia and China or fighting terrorism.

This is a clear sign that the US no longer has hegemony and the ruling kleptocrats know it. And unless we’re fans of mass death and destruction, we should view this as a positive development.

Meanwhile Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War Crimes, stated in his speech that the military would focus more on the Western Hemisphere while taking a conciliatory tone towards China. Politico reported:

“President Trump and this administration seek a stable peace, fair trade and respectful relations with China,” he said. The U.S. will follow a policy of “respecting the historic military buildup [China is] undertaking.”

All told, this is a stunning reversal for both Trump and the US empire. It also should be viewed as — at least slightly — taking a step back from the brink of nuclear conflict (which could easily equal human extinction).

It furthermore shows the weakness of the US empire — An empire that’s catastrophically overextended with 800 military bases around the globe. An empire that has greater inequality than Ancient Rome did before their fall. An empire that has lost any remnant of a moral core or sense of ethical behavior — funding, arming, and perpetrating a genocide in Gaza while acting like it’s just a misunderstanding.

The weakness of such an empire should be viewed as a great positive for humanity.