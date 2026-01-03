[Watch livestream above or read article below]

The US wants you to believe this was a “capture” of a villain. The truth is it was a kidnapping by the US empire against a sovereign head of state. There is no REAL justification for it. Trump and his regime at first claimed it had to do with drug traffickers but everyone knows that’s bullshit. Then they tried to say it had to do with other vague reasons like supporting China or Russia or housing Hamas or Hezbollah.

There’s no evidence of any of this. It’s all garbage spewed forth by a desperate empire. Now that Maduro has been kidnapped, here are the likely next steps.

The US will announce Maduro has resigned. It likely won’t be true - but even if it were true, it will be done under duress and torture. Once they’ve said he resigned, they will attempt to install rightwing war monger María Corina Machado. She was given the Nobel Peace Prize for trying to facilitate the takeover and pillaging of her own country. Once they’ve installed her, she will quickly sign over all the oil (and other resources) to US and multinational corporations. This is the actual goal of the Trump regime — to steal Venezuela’s oil, which is the largest reserves on earth.

Here is the statement from the Venezuelan government following the kidnapping:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population in the civilian and military localities of the city of Caracas, capital of the republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira.

This act constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, especially Articles 1 and 2, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of states, and the prohibition of the use of force. Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and puts the lives of millions of people at serious risk.

The objective of this attack is none other than to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, in an attempt to forcibly break the nation’s political independence. They will not succeed. After more than 200 years of independence, the people and their legitimate government remain steadfast in defending their sovereignty and their inalienable right to decide their own destiny. The attempt to impose a colonial war to destroy the republican form of government and force a “regime change,” in alliance with the fascist oligarchy, will fail like all previous attempts.

Since 1811, Venezuela has confronted and defeated empires. When foreign powers bombarded our coasts in 1902, President Cipriano Castro proclaimed: “The insolent foot of the foreigner has profaned the sacred soil of the Fatherland.” Today, with the spirit of Bolívar, Miranda, and our liberators, the Venezuelan people rise again to defend their independence in the face of imperial aggression.

People to the streets!

The Bolivarian government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack. The people of Venezuela and their Bolivarian National Armed Forces, in perfect popular-military-police fusion, are deployed to guarantee sovereignty and peace. Simultaneously, Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy will file the corresponding complaints with the UN Security Council, the secretary-general of that organization, CELAC, and NAM, demanding the condemnation and accountability of the US government.

President Nicolás Maduro has ordered that all national defense plans be implemented at the appropriate time and under the appropriate circumstances, in strict accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Organic Law on States of Emergency, and the Organic Law on National Security.

In this regard, President Nicolás Maduro has signed and ordered the implementation of the decree declaring a state of external commotion throughout the national territory in order to protect the rights of the population, the full functioning of republican institutions, and to immediately move to armed struggle. The entire country must mobilize to defeat this imperialist aggression.

Similarly, he has ordered the immediate deployment of the Command for the Comprehensive Defense of the Nation and the Comprehensive Defense Management Bodies in all states and municipalities of the country. In accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, Venezuela reserves the right to exercise legitimate defense to protect its people, its territory, and its independence.

As Supreme Commander Hugo Chávez Frías pointed out, “in the face of any new difficulties, whatever their magnitude, the response of all patriots… is unity, struggle, battle and victory.”

— Caracas, January 3, 2026

