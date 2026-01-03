Lee Camp - Truth & Freedom

Lee Camp - Truth & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
5h

FUSA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crapp's avatar
Crapp
5h

I hear Kathryn Bigelow has already been signed up to make a shit agitprop movie, which already has a completed, Pentagon approved script. Oscar nominations are already being talked about for next year’s ceremony, with CarInA Machado lined up to present the award.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Camp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture