(Article and voice over by Lee Camp)

The BBC — “Trump’s Role in Gaza Was Decisive”

Jimmy Kimmel & Stephen Colbert — “What a day for Donald Trump… He finally did something positive today and I want to give him credit for it.”

ABC News Chief Int’l Correspondent — “I’m struck by Trump’s sheer force of personality”

The Washington Post — “The president can fairly claim a generational accomplishment.”

NBC News — “A remarkable diplomatic achievement.”

The Los Angeles Times — “A significant U.S. diplomatic achievement.”

We’ve finally done it. We’ve created such an inside-out moral universe that much of the country and the media celebrate when our ruling sociopaths only commit 9 months of genocide. Of course I’m being generous by only calling it 9 months. If we include the time since this particular genocide began, it would be over 2 years. And even that is accepting the premise that the genocide is now over (when we can plainly see it isn’t — It’s just slowed down).

Anyone with at least half a brain stem knows that Trump or Biden or the puppeteers who control their respective flaccid, fleshy bodies could’ve ended Israel’s genocide against Gaza on day one. I think (or I like to believe) that most adults already know that the US has been supplying and arming and arming and supplying and funding and funding and funding and protecting and defending and protecting Israel tirelessly over the course of this genocide.

And for all of these reasons, the US government could’ve ended this genocide with a phone call. They could’ve ended it a hundred times over. The Biden Administration could’ve ended it and the Trump Administration could’ve ended it. The fact that Trump finally did something should not at all be celebrated unless we’re agreeing that we should honor and salute anyone who ONLY commits 9 months (or less) of genocide, mass murder, or slaughter.

Now that I realize we’re doing this as a country, I would like to honor, celebrate, and laud the following upstanding individuals:

Ted Bundy

John Wayne Gacy

The Green River Killer

The Heavens Gate cult leaders

Jim Jones

The Donner Party

I’m now seeing there are just too many wonderful, diplomatic, peacemakers to list them all. SO MANY upstanding Americans have committed only 9 months of genocide or less. And now we can add our wonderful, deal-making president to that list. What a hero.

Seriously though, this news cycle of celebrating President Trump for doing something he could’ve done on day one doesn’t just tell us a lot about Trump and about hot, steaming bullshit, it also demonstrates just how pathetic and propagandistic our mainstream media is. Finding themselves woefully unable or unwilling to admit the truth — that the US has helped murder tens of thousands (probably hundreds of thousands) of innocent children, men and women in Gaza — They instead fall all over themselves to rain ticker-tape and compliments down on a war criminal sociopath. Why? Because he took a 3-day break from war crime-ing and sociopath-ing.

Yet again, I’m being generous. He didn’t actually take a break. Even while there’s been a slight easing of the genocide in Gaza, Trump has actively assassinated dozens of poor fishermen off the coast of Venezuela. And that news story hardly gets as much time on our timelines as a TikTok video of a guy french-kissing his dog. And why should it get our attention? Our ruling elite have normalized full-frontal genocide. We’ve been told the mass murder of children is fine, common, and just. Killing a few fishermen is nothing. It’s a rounding error.

Maybe when Trump finally stops raining death down on poor Ecuadorians and Trinidadians in 8 months, we’ll celebrate him for that too. “Only 9 months?? What a hero!”