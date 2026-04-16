Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
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No great surprise here. I remember chairman Xi defining the Chinese view of democracy and the western view of democracy a few years ago. He defined western democracy as a process, elections and such, and as long as the process was followed then that is democracy. Doesn’t matter that the result is a corrupt and unrepresentative mess. By contrast he described Chinese democracy as bringing the Chinese people out of poverty and giving a greater share in society’s wealth. The fact of the matter is that China is achieving his definition of democracy.

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