by Lee Camp

Thought experiments are quite useful for figuring things out. War games are played out constantly by the sociopaths who like to start lots of wars. Businesses play out scenarios to find holes in their security. So why shouldn’t we normies play out some thought experiments of our own?

Here’s one for you: If Israel didn’t exist, could you imagine, in your wildest dreams, a more terrorist nation than Israel?

For some of you, your answer may be yes and that means - Congratulations! - you have a greater imagination that I. If your answer is yes, it means whatever crazy unhinged place of lunacy you’ve invented in the far reaches of your gray matter, it is guilty of at least all the following acts that Israel has been clearly documented as committing:

Fun thought experiment, huh? But seriously, can you come up with a more terrorist nation that present-day Israel? It’s not easy and likely involves a vivid imagination, a lot of time, and a bottle of whiskey.

PS - Save this link to show to anyone who needs gentle informing about Israel.