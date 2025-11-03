by Lee Camp
Thought experiments are quite useful for figuring things out. War games are played out constantly by the sociopaths who like to start lots of wars. Businesses play out scenarios to find holes in their security. So why shouldn’t we normies play out some thought experiments of our own?
Here’s one for you: If Israel didn’t exist, could you imagine, in your wildest dreams, a more terrorist nation than Israel?
For some of you, your answer may be yes and that means - Congratulations! - you have a greater imagination that I. If your answer is yes, it means whatever crazy unhinged place of lunacy you’ve invented in the far reaches of your gray matter, it is guilty of at least all the following acts that Israel has been clearly documented as committing:
Killing more journalists than any conflict ever
Regularly torturing prisoners
Holding at least 9,000 hostages at this very moment (had at least 5,000 hostages before Oct. 7th)
Regularly using human shields
Sexually assaulting hostages
Murdering people even during “ceasefires”
Using medical supplies/ equipment as weapons of war
Murdering whole families rather than merely killing one target
Murdering children as Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)
Starving people to death as SOP
Bombing hospitals as SOP
Bombing schools as SOP
Bombing aid workers as SOP
Bombing UN workers as SOP
Bombing religious sites as SOP
Massive land theft as SOP
Desecrating cemeteries as SOP
Killing more UN workers than any conflict ever
Torturing celebrities that it kidnapped in international waters
Dropping pallets of food on people
Playing the sound of crying babies and women screaming to entice people out of their homes and then killing them
Committing the largest terror attack in many years by exploding thousands of pagers in Lebanon, which killed and maimed countless children, doctors, nurses, etc.
Let’s not forget committing the dictionary definition of a genocide
The list goes on… (Please feel free to add to this list in the comment section.)
Fun thought experiment, huh? But seriously, can you come up with a more terrorist nation that present-day Israel? It’s not easy and likely involves a vivid imagination, a lot of time, and a bottle of whiskey.
PS - Save this link to show to anyone who needs gentle informing about Israel.
Nope. This normie can't think of a one. The Israeli genocidal, fascists, murders take the all time record in this century.
Nope!! The Award goes to the Apartheid State, because of its War Crimes, Genocide, forced Starvation & continuing its plan of Ethnic Cleansing & Land grabbing…I would also add to its list of crimes, causing….
**The most children amputees per capita now in Gaza. (Without anesthesia, 😳)
**30,000 Palestinian orphans now from losing 1 or both parents…😔
**Stealing organs from their kills
**Tortures & rapes in prisons, while be held without charges, Lawyers, (children included are incarcerated or kidnapped!!)