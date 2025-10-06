Comedians are the superstars of our era. The truth tellers. The verbal vanguard. The rhetorical Batmen & women. The salacious saviors of our time.

Unless they actually reveal the truth. About capitalism or consumerism or fascism or America or the ruling elite or our society of vapid spectacular spectacle. If they do that, they aren’t allowed on late night shows, aren’t given Netflix specials and aren’t millionaires.

Why am I talking about this? At the moment, one can hardly glance at a mainstream media outlet without seeing harsh criticism of the comedians performing at Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Riyadh Comedy Festival. For the first time, it seems, the comedy world is addressing whether comics should have any morals or ethics or shit like that. I have been a stand-up comic for 25 years, written and hosted a comedy TV show for 8 years, and known (or at least met) many of the comics on the bill at that festival.

They are getting from hundreds of thousands up to millions of dollars for a single performance. Probably an hour or less onstage. The criticism is easy to come by.

“Why would you perform for a theocratic dictatorship that played a hand in 9/11?”

“Why would you perform for the same people who murdered the journalist Jamal Khashoggi?”

“Why would you perform for an all-male crowd in a country that won’t allow women out without a chaperone?”

But what I find most shocking about the tidal wave of condemnation is the laughable idea that Saudi Arabia is the only troubling country these comedians have performed within or for. Saudi Arabia — including all their executions and their complete decimation of Yemen — could never even HOPE to compete with the deal toll of the United States over the past 25 years. The US has killed somewhere between 4.5 and 6 million people with the Global War on Terror alone. Oh wait, that number came out in 2021. So it’s way higher now. Forgive me for getting that so wrong.

That 6 million number also doesn’t include the US bombs raining down on Gaza as we speak. It also doesn’t include the 564,000 innocent people murdered every year by US sanctions on 1/3rd of the world, which the Lancet Medical Journal recently revealed.

It’s classic US imperial propaganda to pretend that only Saudi Arabia is fuckin’ evil. Or only Russia has ever killed anyone. Or only North Korea imprisons people. Comparing the murderous actions of any country to the United States over the past quarter century is like comparing a kid who killed a bird with a slingshot to an Israeli missile obliterating an apartment building. Tell me again, which one we should be the most upset about?

Most of these comedians — Dave Chappelle, Louis CK, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Whitney Cummings, Pete Davidson, Aziz Ansari, Jo Koy and so many others — never dig into the truth behind the US empire. Through their entire careers their cultural commentary refuses to get deeper than some form of “being trans is crazy”, “Covid everything was nuts”, “I had a weird childhood”, “men are lunatics” etc. Even when it is a little more meaningful, like Chappelle’s stuff that addresses race in America, it steers clear of the fundamental realities of the US as a settler colonial capitalist shitshow.

There are moments in some of Bill Burr’s specials when he’ll say something important but then he’ll immediately follow it with a line like, “I don’t read. I don’t.” That quick rejoinder is meant to give the audience permission to ignore the actual deeper analysis he dared have. As if he guided them too close to seeing through the Matrix and had to step back from the precipice. Put your goggles back on, folks. Ignore your lying eyes.

In his newest hour Burr dared to present a few lines about Gaza, but he starts the brief bit by mocking people who “pick a side” on the topic. He wants to remind the audience that they shouldn’t have strong opinions on silly topics such as genocide because what’s the point? He says disdainfully, “Did you pick a SIDE? I hate that shit.”

Point being, most if not all of these comedians have been avoiding (either intentionally or through ignorance) telling the full truth about the US empire their entire careers. They are natives of and perform almost every day in the largest prison state in the world. The most deadly war machine state on earth. The country that is leading the way to damning humanity to extinction through climate change. And yet, for the most part, they haven’t noticed it or at least don’t wanna talk about it.

That’s why they’re millionaires. Why they get Netflix, Hulu and HBO deals. Why many of them travel on private jets and helicopters. The criticism of their agreement to appear in Saudi Arabia misses the point and in fact just furthers US propaganda. Even Marc Maron — one of the comedians candidly criticizing his peers for taking “blood money” from Saudi Arabia — doesn’t care to understand his own role in US imperial propaganda. With his massive podcast, he has glowingly platformed war criminals like President Obama and propagandists like Rachel Maddow. Apparently taking that kind of blood money was not a problem for him.