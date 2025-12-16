by Lee Camp

Trying to unravel the bilious propaganda of the New York Times is like trying to unravel the world’s largest ball of twine in Cawker City, Kansas. (It’s 19,973 pounds.) But I’m a sucker for a Sisyphean task—so here we go.

In one of their most grandiose pro-war / pro-death / pro-imperialism pieces in recent years, a few days ago the Times editorial board let everyone know we need to make the American military strong again!

Re: the title—“A Free World Needs A Strong America”. Are we in a free world? The United States is the world’s largest prison state—with 2 million people locked up every day. Of those, about 470,000 haven’t even been convicted of anything. So the NY Times wants the world’s least free country (per capita) to be the arbiter of the “freedom” in the rest of the world. Sounds great. Let’s also make Bill Cosby the world’s bartender.

The unhinged, cross-eyed article starts out by saying a decade ago the entire federal government was in agreement over what the US military should be used for:

“In sum, the ability to prevent war wherever possible and win it whenever necessary — all for the sake of a safer, more open, rules-based world.”

(I can feel you, dear reader, snort-spitting your coffee across your computer screen right now.)

The Times editorial board believes that until 10 years ago, the US military was used only to create a safer, more open, rules-based world?! Does that include the 2002 invasion of Iraq, which was based on the laughably false premise of weapons of mass destruction? No worries—we only killed a million people there.

Does it include the 20-year invasion of Afghanistan in order to replace the Taliban with the Taliban? No problem—America’s longest war only cost a few hundred-thousand lives and sunk roughly 100% of the Afghan people (that survived) into poverty and food insecurity.

Does it count the US/ NATO invasion of Libya in which Africa’s wealthiest nation was turned into a haven for terrorism, war lords, and slave markets? No issue there—we just helped clear the way for widespread torture, assassinations, and general human misery.

Clearly the Times flunkies are ignoring essentially everything the US military has done over the past quarter century in their glowing analysis of everything the US military has done over the past quarter century.

They then go on to announce that the Donald Trump has upended all of this good, awesome, wholesome, fun-loving military behavior that the United States was once known for. For example:

“Well-established rules of engagement have yielded to blowing up small boats on the high seas.”

We can all agree (I hope) that blowing up fishermen off Venezuela for no reason other than ridiculous propaganda purposes is morally indefensible and, um, gross. But who in their right mind thinks the US prior to Donald Trump adhered to “well-established rules of engagement”?

Did the rules of engagement say the military could murder everyone at a wedding party?

Did the rules of engagement say that it was fine that 90% of US strikes killed innocent people who were not targets?

Did the rules of engagement say the US could violate the Geneva Conventions and have a wide-ranging torture program?

How about the rules of engagement concerning the 780 men and children imprisoned and tortured at Guantanamo Bay, many of whom were never even charged with anything?

You get the point. The US military has long been a lawless imperial wrecking ball, killing millions of innocent people in the name of “justice” and “peace.” Donald Trump’s use of it may be slightly different in certain regards, but that’s like saying Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson have used their fists differently. True, but it’s not like one of ‘em used them for pounding-in faces and the other used them for painting Napoleon Crossing the Alps.

The Times continues:

“[Trump’s] latest National Security Strategy, released this month, is notable mainly for its indifference to the distinction between despotism and democracy.”

This is of course hilarious in multiple regards. To begin with, they assume we all understand that the US has a democracy. We do not. We don’t even have a republic. We do however have other things:

We have an oligarchy.

We have a kleptocracy.

We have a plutocracy.

We have a kakistocracy.

We have inverted totalitarianism.

But we do not have democracy.

We have a system that is bought off by the richest people the world has ever known. The two gigantic capitalist parties win every single federal election because they can buy them the way the rest of us buy shoes. And between these two parties, which are actually one party, the candidate who spends the most money wins the election nearly 95% of the time in the House and over 90% of the time in the Senate. (But the uniparty wins 100% of the time.)

Beyond just that, the NY Times quote saying Trump doesn’t care about supporting democracies and stopping despotism implies the US has ever done that. Look at our history. The US generally hates democracies around the world unless they happen to align with US interests. Then, when the people of said country vote for something else, the democracy must be coup’ed. There are roughly 9 billion examples of this, but just last week I published a column on the US coup’ing of Australia in 1975. Why? Because the Australian people had voted in a leader who didn’t bow down to US imperialism and tried to out the CIA infiltration of his country. (Gasp!)

And when it comes to despots, US rulers adore them as long as they support our empire. Look no further than Saudi Arabia.

Much of the rest of the NY Times column is so untethered from reality and true history it’s like reading a Mad Libs written by a well-trained pangolin. But we’ll wrap up with this:

“A country’s military is only as good as the purpose to which it is harnessed. And the central purpose of American power should be to defend political liberty and the rule of law that undergirds it, against all enemies foreign and domestic.”

In just the past few years the US has either perpetrated or attempted coups, destabilization and/or general regime change in the following countries: Venezuela, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Honduras, Colombia, Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Libya, Congo, Niger, Nigeria, Nepal, China, Russia, Belarus, Pakistan…

I’m sure I’ve missed roughly 30. Please add them in the comment section.

Point being—The US in no way defends the rule of law or democracy or order or justice. The US defends the US empire. That’s it. That’s all.

The NY Times editorial board is pumping out a series of what some have called “Mussolini-core” in order to demand a larger, more aggressive trillion-dollar-a-year death machine because they seem concerned our fascist war lord, Donald Trump, isn’t belligerent enough. They’re trying to justify it by pretending the US (usually) stands up for “what’s right” in the world.

In order to claim that, they only have to rewrite 99.9% of all recent history. They have their work cut out for them.

