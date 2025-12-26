Column and voice over by Lee Camp

Elon Musk could save tens of millions of lives easily, but he never would. Let me explain.

Forbes today said Elon Musk is worth $752 Billion. What they won’t tell you, of course, is that it heavily depends on how one defines “worth.” I would argue Musk is worth less than an old bag of doorknobs or roughly the same as a new bag of used dental floss.

But that’s not how Forbes, or most of the world, defines a mega-rich man’s worth. They of course mean the amount of money he has in the bank, plus the amount his stocks are worth, plus the number of gold-plated bidets he has, etc. But we also have to clarify that owning shares in a company is not the same as having that amount of cash. If Musk were to try to sell all his Tesla shares, the company would probably collapse and he would never get hundreds of billions of dollars for it. (Wall Street is a Ponzi Scheme, but we’ll save that discussion for another time.)

So for the sake of argument, let’s say Musk legitimately has 752 billion dollars in his rather large pockets. You can’t fathom that number. No one can. It’s why someone invented the term “unfathomable”. For this exact thing. To try to fathom that number, I’ll just let you know that if you make $60,000 a year after taxes (so roughly $80,000 before taxes), in order to make as much as Elon Musk is worth, you’d have to work for 12.5 million years. (That’s not a typo.)

If your response to that number is “That’s vomitously insane!” — You are correct and sane and normal.

Anyway, let’s next stretch our imagination to picture an Elon Musk who suddenly decides he wants to do good for humanity with his money. (There is no bizarro universe bizarro enough to have such a Musk, but we’ll picture it anyway.) Here’s what he could do but totally never, ever, in a million years, ever, really never, would do:

The number one killer of humans on this planet is dirty water. Two Billion people don’t have reliably clean drinking water, and it causes around 802,000 deaths every year. The estimated cost to provide clean drinking water for the world is $38 billion a year. Elon Musk could provide clean water to the entire world for 19 straight years. He would directly save 15.24 million lives. (Instead he won’t do that. He’ll save zero.)

Roughly 579,000 Africans die from malaria every year (and Africa accounts for almost all malaria deaths). The highest estimate of cost to end malaria deaths in Africa is roughly $4.6 billion per year. Mr. Golden Boy could save every African from malaria for the next 163 years . During those years, he would save over 94 million human lives. (Instead he won’t do this. He’ll save zero.)

Housing and Urban Development estimates that at some point during the year 1,388,000 Americans experience homelessness. The estimated cost to house every single homeless person (not counting those who are just “home-insecure”) is $10Bn a year. Elon Musk could give every American homeless person a roof over their head for the next 75 years . Of course, these numbers ignore the fact that there are 15 million vacant homes in the US which could be given to the homeless, but that would be far too generous / kindhearted / moral / just / blah blah blah. (Elon Musk will not do this. He will steadfastly house no one.)

The estimated cost to end world hunger is $40 billion a year. Elon himself could END world hunger for the next 18 years. Roughly 9 million people die each year from hunger-related issues and a third of those are children. This means Musk - all by his lonesome - could save 162 million lives over the next 18 years by ending world hunger. Fifty-four million of those would be children. (Elon will of course do nothing of the sort. He won’t save a single person from starvation. But he might get to Mars.)

These are just a few examples of what Elon Musk, a single dude, absolutely won’t do with his $752 billion. These are also examples of how unfettered capitalism is sociopathic. We need billionaires in this world as much as we need hemorrhoids, and yet we’re on pace to have our first trillionaire quite soon.

And here’s what our mainstream media absolutely won’t tell you about a single human having a net worth edging towards $800 billion: It’s not just the system that is sociopathic — lacking in all empathy for other humans — it’s also all of the people at the top of this system. One does not become one of the richest people in the world without being a sociopath. Anyone with even a modicum of human empathy would never feel comfortable obliterating the world to enrich themselves. If an average human stumbled into their first few billion dollars, they would stop what they’re doing and work on using it to help others.

Elon Musk will never do that. He will not save or help a single human. He doesn’t care because he lacks the ability to care. So unfortunately we’re in a sociopathic system run by sociopaths. When humanity grows up and begins behaving like adults, we will quickly evolve beyond this system, and people like Elon Musk will be relegated to museum exhibits designed to scare children, like T Rex bones.