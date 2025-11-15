By Lee Camp

Jeffrey Epstein knew a lot of people. Some of them merely had dinner with him once. Others seemed to spend more time at his various residences than they did at their own. When it comes to certain Israeli officials, they weren’t just friends with Jeffrey Epstein — we can now see they were in love.

We already knew about Epstein’s close ties to former Israeli Prime Minister / former IDF general Ehud Barak. Virginia Giuffre, who (conveniently for some) suicided this year after being hit by a bus and surviving, accused Barak of sexually abusing and r**ing her when she was trafficked to him by Epstein.

The emails show that Epstein advised Barak and other Israeli officials regularly. New documents show he even helped broker an Israeli security agreement with Mongolia. And he tried to help Israel broker a backchannel agreement with Russia during the US-backed Syrian proxy dirty war. How did he have the connections to even attempt such a thing? I’m sure it didn’t have anything whatsoever to do with Mossad. In fact, since I view taking oxygen into my lungs at regular intervals as something of a hobby that I’d like to continue — I want to make quite clear that Mossad had nothing to do with anything of this.

Dropsite News has also covered how the new documents show Jeffrey Epstein helped Israel sell a surveillance state to the Ivory Coast.

Ostensibly at this time Epstein was simply a financial adviser to people like Victoria’s Secret grade-A creep Les Wexner and Wall Street triple-A-rated creep Leon Black, in addition to being a convicted sex offender. So why exactly would Israeli officials be turning to HIM of all people to help broker international “security” deals?? Well, one would have to assume that Epstein was a little more than just a financial adviser / sex trafficker.

But please note it had nothing to do with Mossad.

There have long been accusations that he was connected to Israeli intelligence and ran a blackmail / extortion racket along with his normal mom-and-pop run-of-the-mill sex trafficking ring for presidents and princes. But no one should believe any of that.

There’s also the fact that Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, is the daughter of media magnate Robert Maxwell, who for years helped cover up the fact that Israel had nuclear weapons. After Robert Maxwell mysteriously died while out on his yacht in 1991, Israel gave him a funeral fit for a hero — even though he never lived there. …So why did they love him so much? (It didn’t have anything to do with Mossad.)

Epstein’s sugar daddy and “mentor” Les Wexner also has close ties to Israel. There’s literally something called the Wexner Israel Fellowship. Can’t get more clear than that. Wexner was also one of the founding funders of Israel’s Birthright program in which young American Jews are given a free trip to Israel to be brainwashed and manipulated. (I actually went on it. The brainwashing didn’t take. A story for another time.)

Epstein was also close friends with Alan Dershowitz, who acted as his lawyer at times. Dershowitz also has close ties to Israel, and as Mintpress reported he was initially,

“Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s top pick to defend Tel Aviv at the International Court of Justice in a case brought by South Africa over the Gaza genocide…”

Much like neural plasticity in the brain, the connections between Israel and Epstein thicken and strengthen by the day. And the mainstream media refuses to cover it. (But it has nothing to do with Mossad.)

The Epstein documents that were just released show:

“Epstein’s personal calendars reveal that a senior Israeli intelligence officer, with personal ties to former CIA Director Leon Panetta, lived at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment for multiple stretches between 2013 and 2016. When cross-referenced with emails leaked from the inbox of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, a portrait emerges of Epstein at the nexus of high-ranking intelligence officials in both the U.S. and Israel.”

Let me repeat in case you missed it. A senior Israeli intelligence officer LIVED at Epstein’s NYC mansion between 2013 and 2016. That was years after Epstein was already convicted of pedophilia and sex crimes. …But this has nothing to do with Mossad. …Except for Mossad living at his house.

These are just some of the more recent connections between Jeffrey Epstein and Israeli officials and intelligence. Surely this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The moral of the story: Find a partner who looks at you the way Israeli intelligence looked at Jeffrey Epstein.