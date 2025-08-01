EU caves to Trump in terrible trade deal. Even Israeli human rights organizations are now using the "G-word". There's a push to get the US government to investigate the death of Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine. All that and much more on today's show! We're LIVE Mon, Wed, and Friday at 3pm ET.
Discussion about this post
No posts
GOOD.
▪️TRUTHOUT August 1, 2025
By Elizabeth Weill-Greenberg
US Abducts, Illegally Deports Mother, Child with Cancer, Suit Says
New lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of abducting two families and then illegally deporting them.
https://truthout.org/articles/us-abducts-illegally-deports-mother-child-with-cancer-suit-says/
Lyin Layin. Friggin NaziLegacy. SO MUCH utter b.s. we're up to our necks innit.
‼️Give em ALL TheHook n ship em off to the Hague for their GAZA TRIALS‼️
U.S.A.I.D.D. is STILL doing what its doing, too.
NOT A WORD re: U.S. Manufacturing Infrastructure OR ANY FEDERAL Infrastructure Projects to
Prosper Our Nation, Create Living Wage Jobs and ECONOMICALLY STABALZE AMERICA's FAMILIES❗️
‼️F*CK Genocidal ZioNaziTerrorist israHELL‼️
SWEET Serendipity. Glad i didn't catch this one (cte) directly.