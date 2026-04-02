To protect/ secure the petrodollar. — US power is based on two things: money and massive heartless militarism. But the trillion-dollar-per-year military only exists thanks to the money. And that ability to print fiat currency at-will without hyper inflation comes from the petrodollar and the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency. Both of those things have taken a massive kick to the balls from this war on Iran. Even Fortune has reported in recent days about the rise of the petroyuan. It’s not that complicated — the attack on Iran (along with other actions) have shown many countries that they need to look for more stable foundations for their economies. (Because at the moment the US is making Courtney Love look like the Rock of Gibralter.)

Plus this war is the worst oil shock in history. It has essentially clicked a fast-forward button on the global desire to get away from fossil fuels — thereby undermining the petrodollar. (Sure, climate change should’ve clicked that fast-forward, but humans appear fine with frying ourselves slowly.) Much of the world is realizing they need to focus even more on green energy that can’t be cut off by the US or Iran or any other nation. China realized that fossil fuel dependence is a national security threat many years ago. That’s why China builds the equivalent of five nuclear power plants worth of green energy per week!