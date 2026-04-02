Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Raddy101's avatar
Raddy101
4dEdited

Always good when the US Empire is losing power. The nail in the coffin is the REMOVAL of Trump and his Regime from power.

Should have been impeached, convicted and removed by now, but we know US of AIPAC Congress is bought and controlled as well as the Epstein ring has blackmail on apparently a lot of influential people in Washington, America and other key Western nations.

Unless Trump's heart attacks him before a citizen uprising General Strike so well organized that it shuts down the ability of the Trump Regime to do anything, and Congress sees they have no choice but to impeach and remove Trump - I think only then will the Trump Regime fall.

I hope it is sooner, but we won't know until it happens. Let's get these numbers up: https://generalstrikeus.com/

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
4d

أحسنت النشر والقول – سلام غزة و القدس عليكم - العزة والنصر حليف محورالمقاومة وحلفاءها والذلة والعار لمحور الشر وجماعة أبستين (امريكا و بريطانيا وفرنسا وتركيا وقطر والامارات و دول الناتو والصهيونية و أسرائيل) وحلفاءه

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