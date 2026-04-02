The US Has Already Lost — Here's The Proof
Column by Lee Camp
By Lee Camp
For anyone who even remotely understands the aims of the US empire, it’s easy to see this war on Iran has been a spectacular failure. Sure, there are some folks who still believe we’re bombing hospitals and schools in Tehran to “help the protesters” or “stop the uranium enrichment.” But that’s the kind of dumb that belongs in a museum behind protective glass.
Let’s look at the true aims of this US/Israeli war on Iran (half-heartedly listed by order of importance to the imperial managers).
To protect/ secure the petrodollar. — US power is based on two things: money and massive heartless militarism. But the trillion-dollar-per-year military only exists thanks to the money. And that ability to print fiat currency at-will without hyper inflation comes from the petrodollar and the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency. Both of those things have taken a massive kick to the balls from this war on Iran. Even Fortune has reported in recent days about the rise of the petroyuan. It’s not that complicated — the attack on Iran (along with other actions) have shown many countries that they need to look for more stable foundations for their economies. (Because at the moment the US is making Courtney Love look like the Rock of Gibralter.)
Plus this war is the worst oil shock in history. It has essentially clicked a fast-forward button on the global desire to get away from fossil fuels — thereby undermining the petrodollar. (Sure, climate change should’ve clicked that fast-forward, but humans appear fine with frying ourselves slowly.) Much of the world is realizing they need to focus even more on green energy that can’t be cut off by the US or Iran or any other nation. China realized that fossil fuel dependence is a national security threat many years ago. That’s why China builds the equivalent of five nuclear power plants worth of green energy per week!
Take over Iran or install a docile pro-US puppet regime. — I think everyone knows this has not happened. The fuckwits surrounding Trump who told him they would kill the Ayatollah and then have their run of the place were… well, fuckwits. Operation Epic Mistake has, instead, had a strengthening effect on Iran’s ruling class — Showing that you can kill a few, or even many, of the leaders and the Iranian state will not fall. (Instead it will just make the Dow Jones go haywire.)
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Take over the Strait of Hormuz. — As of the writing of the column, the US and Israel are as close to owning the Strait of Hormuz as they are to winning a human rights award. This demented war has instead proven that Iran can control the Strait and defend their control of it. Plus, US belligerence has gotten Iran to put in a toll booth system at the mouth of the Strait, only accepting payment in — you guessed it — Chinese yuan.
Steal Iran’s oil. — Hasn’t happened. But the US/Israel have succeeded in literally doubling the price of oil, which will ultimately cause economic hardship, starvation, and energy shortages around the world.
Protect Israel. — The past few weeks have proven Israel is not as safe from reprisal as once thought. Although the white-and-blue apartheid state carefully censors any information about how much they’ve been struck, even Israeli propaganda newspapers now admit that bombs rain down regularly. The interceptor missile stockpiles are dwindling, and it seems not even the big, bad US can protect our “unsinkable battleship” in the Middle East.
Prove the US can easily defeat even formidable enemies. — Trump and his group of servile dung beetles thought this was going to be a cakewalk, much like kidnapping Nicholas Maduro. Instead, Iran has proven that a country spending 1% of what the US does on their military (yes, one percent) can successfully hold off, if not defeat, the largest armed forces the world has ever known. Not only hold them off but cause great shocks to the global economy. Even if Iran were to fall tomorrow, it has proven the US empire has a glass jaw.
Break up an important partnership between China, Iran, and Russia. — How’s that goin’ for ya? Any partnerships that circumvent the US are stronger than ever. Every country (even US allies) have taken note that the US is completely unhinged, unreliable, and dangerous. Every country is looking for partnerships that will help them deal with a drunk, belligerent, desperate United States.
Stem the effects of climate crisis. — (Doubled over with laughter as I type this. Well, okay, it’s actually more snort-crying than laughter.) I was just kidding. The US and Israel, of course, don’t give a shit about climate change. But I wanted to highlight the fact that just the first two weeks of this frothing-at-the-mouth lunacy has emitted five million tons of CO2, which is more than 84 countries combined!
When we add up this list, it’s clear to see the US and Israel have had their asses handed to them. They can keep bombing. They can keep destroying things. They can keep killing little girls. They can keep blowing up hospitals and schools. They can keep murdering officials. They can keep destroying the lives of innocent people. …None of it will change the fact that this was an epic mistake from day one.
We often don’t think twice about paying $8 for a beer or for two coffees. But for some reason, most people won’t pay the same amount per month to support work like this. Just $8 per month is all it takes. I hope you’ll join up. Thanks!
Always good when the US Empire is losing power. The nail in the coffin is the REMOVAL of Trump and his Regime from power.
Should have been impeached, convicted and removed by now, but we know US of AIPAC Congress is bought and controlled as well as the Epstein ring has blackmail on apparently a lot of influential people in Washington, America and other key Western nations.
Unless Trump's heart attacks him before a citizen uprising General Strike so well organized that it shuts down the ability of the Trump Regime to do anything, and Congress sees they have no choice but to impeach and remove Trump - I think only then will the Trump Regime fall.
I hope it is sooner, but we won't know until it happens. Let's get these numbers up: https://generalstrikeus.com/
أحسنت النشر والقول – سلام غزة و القدس عليكم - العزة والنصر حليف محورالمقاومة وحلفاءها والذلة والعار لمحور الشر وجماعة أبستين (امريكا و بريطانيا وفرنسا وتركيا وقطر والامارات و دول الناتو والصهيونية و أسرائيل) وحلفاءه