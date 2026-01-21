Lee Camp - Truth & Freedom

Kevin Beck
9h

Does Benjamin Nuttanyahoo care about the suffering people of Somaliland?

I'll offer up two choices: No, and Hell No.

Take your pick.

Carolyn L Zaremba
9h

That governments around the world support this genocide, this travesty, this great crime, makes me despair at the inhumanity. That they let this happen and even contribute to making it possible to happen fills me with rage.

