Column and voice over by Lee Camp

Israel is secretly preparing the infrastructure for a one-square-kilometer area — a smaller concentration camp within a concentration camp — where surviving Gazans will be corralled, checked for ever having shared a text with a member of Hamas, and then likely expelled through the Rafah crossing to Egypt. (And one assumes some of them will be taken away to be tortured in the Israeli prisons that already house around 10,000 Palestinian hostages — a fact which corporate news anchors would rather eat their own shoes than mention.)

Some have called this area set to house 20,000 people at a time — and surrounded by Israeli military outposts — a panopticon. This will all be done to clear out the survivors of the genocide and complete the ethnic cleansing of Gaza that the entire world has witnessed. It will likely be done with or without Egypt’s consent. With or without Gaza’s consent. And with or without the consent of the global community.

It will likely be done while those of us with a human heart scream furiously and hold up angry signs. It will likely be done while your mother or aunt or neighbor says something like, “Israel has a right to exist.” It will likely be done while countless bots online call us antisemitic for having the gall to describe observable reality.

In the past Israel has wanted to open the Rafah crossing for exit-only traffic. Egypt has insisted on two-way traffic, which Israel of course won’t allow. If you’re committing genocide, you don’t want more people entering the area you’re ethnically cleansing because that just means more work for you. Who has the time??

The satellite images from Dropsite News also show that the military outposts attached to the site have been expanded. So far, this is the only site in the 53% of Gaza Israel controls (read: has stolen) where Israel has demolished the remaining structures, cleared the rubble, and compacted the earth to allow for new structures.

Israel has not been very quiet about seeking to complete their ethnically cleansing campaign. Netanyahu said the land belongs to Israel and he’s held up maps of Gaza erased. Israel’s Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, said the other day:

“Gaza is ours and its future will affect our future more than anyone else. Therefore, we accept responsibility for what is happening in it, a military government is applied to it and complete the task. …to storm Gaza with all our might, destroy Hamas militarily and civilianly, to open the Rafah crossing with or without Egyptian consent, and to allow the residents of Gaza to leave and look for their future elsewhere…”

Boy, “complete the task” sounds a lot like “final solution.” Doesn’t it?

And then there’s Donald Trump who said the US would take over Gaza and the people living there would go somewhere else. He seemed bewildered as to why they would want to live in a place that had mysteriously ended up destroyed. (Not sure how that happened.) He said:

I think that Gaza maybe is a demolition site right now. If you look at Gaza, it’s all—I mean, there’s hardly a building standing, and the ones that are are going to collapse. You can’t live in Gaza right now. And I think we need another location [for the people].

When asked whether Palestinians would be allowed to come back, he said he couldn’t understand why they would want to. …I mean, in his defense, it is true that genocide survivors rarely want to go back and relive it.

So if Israel does force everyone out through the Rafah crossing and Egypt refuses to take them, where would they go? Well, it’s possible Israel will force them to Somaliland. Just a few weeks ago Israel became the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation. Why would Israel give a shit about the sovereignty of a small area in Somalia? Does anyone in their right mind think it’s because Benjamin Netanyahu cares deeply for the struggling people of Somaliland? Does anyone in their right mind think the ruling sociopaths of Israel care about anyone other than themselves?

Therefore, there must be some other reason Israel recognized Somaliland. It’s quite possibly because they want to use it as the location for their final solution — er, sorry, completed task — for surviving Gazans. Earlier last year there was even some mainstream reporting that Israel had reached out to African nations in their search for where to send their surviving victims.

The dots are not difficult to connect. Israel is not done with their genocide. We all need to understand it’s ongoing and the evidence is right in front of our faces.