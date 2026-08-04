Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
13h

This is a must read. The last thing China wants is a sudden, catastrophic collapse of the United States and the West in general because that would create instability which couldn't help but adversely impact China, by disrupting global trade, if nothing else.

The Chinese take the long view and they want the US to give up its empire peacefully, even if that takes longer, because that's far easier to manage than any of the alternatives.

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Liza Dore's avatar
Liza Dore
16h

great work Lee. thank you.

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