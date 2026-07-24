Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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jef's avatar
jef
4h

uh, nope. fuck israel.

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Luis Aldamiz's avatar
Luis Aldamiz
3h

Just answer "no".

The only "antisemitic" entity on Earth is Israel. Remember that Palestinians are the true Jews.-

Don't acceot their devious narrative: one has to fight for truth before one can fight for justice. We have to restore the truth and flatly reject their sick tricks.

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