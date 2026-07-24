The "Israel Has A Right To Exist" Trick Question—How To Answer
Column & video by Lee Camp
By Lee Camp, a human
You know the question by now. It’s the great Israel “gotcha” question that’s meant to stop anyone from ever standing up against genocide, apartheid, and settler colonialism. It’s a brilliant rhetorical weapon forged by genocidal sociopaths and then handed out to even the most milquetoast liberal Israel supporter.
“Do you believe Israel has the right to exist?!”
Line drawn in sand. Dichotomy fallacy officially thrown in your face.
If you answer “no,” then you’re an antisemite. If you answer “yes,” then the discussion is over (because you just signed off on genocide). How can anyone answer this impossible question?
In the below video I lay out how to respond. Just click play and please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Thanks.
Most people buy a single beer (or two coffees) and think nothing of it. Well, that’s all it would cost per month to keep my work going. It amounts to less than 33 cents a post. Please join me in the fight!
uh, nope. fuck israel.
Just answer "no".
The only "antisemitic" entity on Earth is Israel. Remember that Palestinians are the true Jews.-
Don't acceot their devious narrative: one has to fight for truth before one can fight for justice. We have to restore the truth and flatly reject their sick tricks.