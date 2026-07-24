By Lee Camp, a human

You know the question by now. It’s the great Israel “gotcha” question that’s meant to stop anyone from ever standing up against genocide, apartheid, and settler colonialism. It’s a brilliant rhetorical weapon forged by genocidal sociopaths and then handed out to even the most milquetoast liberal Israel supporter.

“Do you believe Israel has the right to exist?!”

Line drawn in sand. Dichotomy fallacy officially thrown in your face.

If you answer “no,” then you’re an antisemite. If you answer “yes,” then the discussion is over (because you just signed off on genocide). How can anyone answer this impossible question?

In the below video I lay out how to respond. Just click play and please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Thanks.

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