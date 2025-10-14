In the opening sentence of yesterday’s Reuters article on the ceasefire and hostage deal, they provide a masterclass in how to pump out carefully phrased but subtle propaganda.

“RAMALLAH/CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Joyous Palestinians rushed to embrace prisoners freed under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement as they arrived by bus…”

You’ll notice Palestinians are “prisoners” while Israelis were/are “hostages”. There apparently are no Palestinian hostages even though the truth is that Israel has tens of thousands of Palestinian hostages in their prisons at this very moment. There are also never any Israeli “prisoners” even though a large number of the Israelis taken hostage were either active military or ex-military.

The reason for this is the term “hostages” evokes sympathy. We can’t have any sympathy for Palestinians so they can’t be hostages. “Prisoners” evokes the subtle idea that they committed a crime — So clearly any Palestinian in an Israeli prison must be a prisoner. Yet the truth is that many Palestinians Israel has locked up for years have never been charged or convicted of anything. And even the ones who were convicted, were done so in a laughably biased Israeli “justice” system that often hears a case for 60 seconds or less before rendering judgement.

2021 documentation showed 96% of cases ended in conviction and only .3% ended in exoneration. Basically the number of Palestinians exonerated is a rounding error. (Seriously, I think it was an accident that they exonerated someone. One of the paralegals checked the wrong box on a form.)

Let’s move on Reuters’ note that this was a “U.S.-brokered ceasefire”. Would it not make sense to mention that it’s also a U.S.-created genocide? I feel like that’s an important tidbit. If we’re going to give the mighty U.S. (and Donald Trump) credit for brokering the ceasefire, we should probably throw in a mumbly reference to the US creating, allowing, funding, and arming this genocide since day one. I recently put out a column about the fact that Trump could’ve ended this genocide any time he wanted.

Moving on —

“The prisoners were released after the Hamas militant group freed the last 20 living hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 attacks that precipitated the war in Gaza.”

Reuters is careful to define Hamas as “the Hamas militant group”. Hmm, does Israel have a militant group? No? Is the IDF a militant group? I guess not. I guess the IDF is just a peace-loving hippy drum-circle group. For some reason Israel is never described as militant or radical or terrorist or deadly. It’s just Israel. Poor ol’ Israel. They happen to have 1000X the firepower Hamas has ever had, but that doesn’t matter. Israel is the victim here! They just want peace with their neighbors and no one will let them quietly hang out. Aw shucks.

Reuters also wants to make sure to cram in a reference to the October 7th attacks. They want to evoke those cold shivers one feels every time that specific date is mentioned. They have to get it in here in case a lot of readers are unsure when the Israeli hostages were taken.

Reuters also wants you to know that the October 7th attacks were the cause of this entire “war” (of course it’s not a genocide even though the UN says so). But was October 7th really the beginning? Or was there some kind of ongoing settler colonial apartheid ethnostate oppression and abuse that perhaps led to October 7th? No, couldn’t be. All of human history began on October 7, 2023.

One more example —

“Under the deal, Israel is set to release 250 Palestinians convicted of murder and other serious crimes as well as 1,700 Palestinians detained in Gaza since the war began, 22 Palestinian minors, and the bodies of 360 militants.”

Again, Reuters wants you to know that 250 of these Palestinians are evil masterminds. We all know for sure that Israel and the IDF would never just make up murder charges in order to lock away Palestinians, right? The justice system of Israel is noble and just and pure. It’s like a Disney princess before her wedding day. Its unimpeachable judges would never convict an innocent man. Thank goodness. We can wipe that off our plate or worries.

Then Reuters says that Israel also released 1,700 Palestinians detained in Gaza. Well, if the first group was convicted, then what is this second group? They clearly aren’t convicted or they would be in the first group. So if they’re unconvicted, what does that make them? Innocent? God forbid! Israel would never imprison thousands of innocent people. After all, it’s noble and just and pure. These 1,700 must be bloodthirsty adult male Hamas radical militants!

…Oh wait. At least 22 of them were “minors”. So I guess at least some of these are innocent people and children. Reuters can’t use the term “children” because that would evoke A LOT of sympathy. Loads of sympathy. Torrential downpours of sympathy. Use the term “minors”. Sounds a little better. Many readers have their own children and therefore feel sad for Palestinian children. But readers don’t really have their own minors. The New York Times recently referred to the 22 “people who were under the age of 18” that Israel released. Thank goodness we don’t have to think about those people being children. They aren’t children. Palestinians don’t have children. They only have people who are under the age of 18.

Finally Reuters says Israel returned the bodies of 360 militants. How do we know they were militants? Oh, because the unimpeachable Israel told us they were militants. But Israel didn’t return the bodies of any innocent Palestinians. Why not? Well, because anyone killed by the IDF must be a militant. If they were killed, they were a militant. End of story.

This is just a small sample of how to decipher mainstream media garbage. It’s not easy. It takes time. It takes forethought and sentence diagrams. It takes at least two cups of coffee.

God forbid our media report accurately on a genocide. That would be way too much to ask.