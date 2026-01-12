Column and voice over by Lee Camp

Having kidnapped and imprisoned Venezuela’s elected leader, Trump has set his sights now on Cuba and Greenland. For a megalomaniacal unaccountable cantaloupe-tinted tyrant, there is no stopping unless he is forced to stop. Trump has said himself that international law doesn’t matter. When asked whether there were any limits to his power, he literally said:

“Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me. I don’t need international law.”

Unfortunately, I think we all know his morality does not exist.

If he succeeds at taking Greenland and collapsing or coup’ing Cuba, Trump will then turn his focus to new lands to “secure” (read: steal). Ironically, this means Donald Trump is the pretend-times Vladimir Putin that Western media has long and breathlessly warned us about. For years they have tried to convince us that Putin will not stop at Ukraine and has plans to take over Europe. In reality, it is Trump who will not stop at stated goals and plans to pillage parts of Europe. He will move on to pilfering and looting more lands, more resources, and more influence until he is stopped by the rest of the world. (Or the 9 million Big Macs he’s consumed lead a counterattack on his aorta.)

Ironically, if the world were united against the deranged, greedy behavior of the US, then stopping it would be rather simple.

EU GDP is $18.59 trillion. Far smaller than the US GDP of $27.72 trillion. However, if the EU were united with Latin America’s GDP of $6.7 trillion, it would be pretty close to the US. Such cooperation would also mean the US couldn’t so easily cut off Latin American countries that refuse to sell all their resources to American corporations. The US Empire currently wages economic war on one-third of the nations of the world.

Then of course there’s China’s GDP of $19.4 trillion. If the EU were working with China instead of against it, stopping the gooey tentacles of the US would be far easier.

But one should really look at GDP while accounting for Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), which takes into account cost of living and other variables. Once you do that, it becomes head-smackingly clear that China is lapping the US — $41 trillion compared to $30 trillion.

I think everyone with half a synapse still firing knows that Trump is a dictator with the psychological constitution of a toddler. (Making him literally a ‘tator tot.) He only respects and backs down when confronted with power. He will never turn away from any action due to ethics, morality, international law, domestic law, social obligation, or convention.

So how does one secure the power to stop him? Well, one doesn’t. One can’t do it. It takes far more than one. It has to come from unity — whether that be a united front at home or a united front globally. Trump and his gang of servile detritivores know this (and fear it). Therefore, they focus a lot (if not all) of their efforts on divide and conquer.

They divide us here in America. Anyone who supports trans people should be considered the enemy of anyone who doesn’t. Anyone who thinks immigrants shouldn’t be tackled and ripped from their families should be the sworn enemy of anyone who does. Anyone who thinks US policing is a brutal, racist system originating from slave patrols must never be trusted by anyone who thinks police are just trying to make America safe. (Truthfully, they are making America safe… for the oligarchy.)

The Trump mafia also divides Latin America — using coups and economic warfare to put far-right kleptocratic governments in power. Those governments then turn against any cooperation with left-leaning or socialist countries. Venezuela is far easier to attack if it does not have the support of Argentina or Honduras or Bolivia. Trump is also working to separate Venezuela and Cuba from Russia and China and Iran.

The US Empire does not want any nation cooperating with other countries except for the US Empire. Essentially — If you are not serving the Empire, then you are the enemy.

They’re also trying to divide and conquer Africa, and of course the US and Israel have been dividing and conquering the Middle East for decades.

In some ways Trump’s glorious horror show is having the desired effect. European states have bowed down. Right-wing lunatics are winning rigged elections in Latin America. Some heads of state are being kidnapped. The ethnic cleansing of Gaza continues. The US domestically seems to be at a breaking point with many average Americans despising other average Americans more than they hate their dickhead bosses. The proverbial 99% seem splintered into a thousand smaller percentages.

However, we should also see that Trump’s behavior — and the oligarchy’s — reeks of desperation. The US Empire wanes and fragments no matter how you look at it. China is on the rise, economically and technologically. China now leads the world in 66 of 74 categories of technology when only a few years ago they led in but a few. The US is grasping at straws to maintain hegemony and the strength of the petrodollar.

We must unite to fight against the US-backed destruction of the world. Domestically. Globally. Psychologically. Emotionally.

Don’t give up. Things often seem to be at their worst just before great change.

As James Baldwin said,

“This is the charged, the dangerous moment, when everything must be re-examined, must be made new, when nothing at all can be taken for granted.”

