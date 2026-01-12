Lee Camp - Truth & Freedom

Discussion about this post

Digger B!
2h

This is what we need to do, but insofar as Trump is doing Israel's bidding, there are precious few politicians who will step up...

SamAsIAm
1h

That outcome is very doubtful. Remove him, you have Palantir's Puppet idiot Vance. Or would whatever piece of trash the Democrats come up with alter our trajectory? The Democrats who set the stage for a Trump being elected and were empowering genocide and sanctioning and subverting. Those in the US need to understand we're beyond civil reform, no revolution by anything better (or at all) is evident anywhere, every red light is flashing and prioritizing cooperative preperation for far worse evolving is urgent. However the capture of endless distractions and the stupor of normalcy bias, is as effectively paralyzing rational responses, as the psychopaths at the top, have been effective in manipulating the sheep.

