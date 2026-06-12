Column and voice-over by Lee Camp

The most useful aspect of US media propaganda is how it acts like even recent history doesn’t exist. It’s a wonderful form of gaslighting. Even the slightly less pro-war, less pro-death-spiral articles vomited forth by Western media act like history started yesterday.

They run with headlines like “US Strikes Iran In Response To Downing of Apache Helicopter” or “Iran, US Exchange Fire As Ceasefire Seems To Be Breaking Down.” Those types of headlines. It’s nearly every article in the US media about Iran. For examples just look here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. And that’s just the past TWO DAYS.

None of the articles acknowledge that the US war machine went thousands of miles around the fucking world to fucking attack Iran in the first place despite Iran attacking no one. Despite the US and Israel having nuclear weapons and Iran having none. Despite the US and Israel committing genocide in Gaza while Iran commits none. Despite the US surrounding Iran with dozens of military bases while Iran has none outside their own country.

Leaving any and all of this out (or putting some of it in the last sentence that 95% of readers don’t get to), means that even a seemingly, somewhat, possibly, kinda“unbiased” article still serves US imperial propaganda.

Let’s say I was walking down the street and you were walking the other direction, and I randomly punched you in the face for no reason. And let’s assume, once you regained your senses, you punched me back, and we started rolling on the ground beating the shit out of each other. If a reporter happened to see the whole thing and then wrote an article titled, “Two Men Tussle On The Ground, Threatening Peaceful Sidewalk Atmosphere,” (besides needing something better to write about) the reporter would actually be manipulating the reader.

Without knowledge of the very recent history, the reader wouldn’t know why the men were fighting. The reader wouldn’t know who started the fight. The reader would perhaps assume they were fighting for a good reason and not because one guy was a psychopath and hit a stranger in the face. The reader could easily end up supporting neither of the two sides or even supporting the wrong side because he/she doesn’t know which one started the shit.

The simple lack of even recent history makes all Western media clear pro-imperial propaganda. I’m not even referring to history from decades ago — which generally involves the US empire fucking with a country with reckless abandon. I’m only referring to the history that happened this year.

I’m referring to simple basic info like the fact that the US / Israel attacked Iran without being attacked. Or the fact the US / Israel have committed countless war crimes and crimes against humanity during these attacks on Iran. Or the fact that many of the public statements by US officials brag about war crimes or genocide — things like wiping Iran off the map or hitting civilian infrastructure like water treatment facilities, bridges, power plants, etc. Or Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stating the US will not abide by the rules of war.

The millions of words written about the “War with Iran” would take on a very different meaning if the titles of the articles were something like, “The US—The Proud War Criminal State That Started This Shit—Trades Strikes With Iran.”

Endlessly ignoring even very recent history is a form of manipulation. It’s a form of propaganda. Most Americans, despite largely wanting the war with Iran to be over, are already well on their way to forgetting who started it and how. (And most of them never knew the true reasons why.)

Ironically many US newsrooms are packed full of liberals who quite likely hate and/or dislike Donald Trump. Yet these highly educated clowns writing most US news have been so thoroughly indoctrinated that they don’t even know they’re happily manufacturing consent for US wars of aggression. Disliking Trump does not stop them from propping up the empire like good little stormtroopers.

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