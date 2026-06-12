Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Nancy L. Hoffmann's avatar
Nancy L. Hoffmann
13h

Yup. We're all supposed to be ignorant of what's going on here so they can kill us off and grab the little we have. It's called the Make America Great Again plan. Starvation, loss of retirement income, loss of healthcare: It's all part of The Plan.

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Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
13h

TY Lee. Keep fighting!

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