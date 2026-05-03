Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
7h

Corruption has spread over land and sea from what men have done themselves that they may taste a little of what they have done: They may haply come back (to the right path). (Chapter30 Vers 41)

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
7h

If the truth had followed their desires, the heavens and the earth and all that is in them would have been corrupted. Rather, We have brought them their reminder, but they are turning away from their reminder.

 (23-71)

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