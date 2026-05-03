Lee Camp LIVE in LA & NYC!
If possible, don't miss this.
Many of you — but not all of you — know that along with my writing, I’ve been a professional comedian for about 25 years. George Carlin’s daughter Kelly said I was one of the few keeping her father’s torch lit. Bill Hicks’ brother Steve listed me and just a few others as comics that have his brother’s message and passion.
While I don’t get to perform live much anymore, I love doing it. And I have two shows coming up where I’ll be performing brand new political comedy. May 13th in Los Angeles and June 5th in Brooklyn, NY.
In New York I’ll be joined by two of my co-stars from Redacted Tonight — John F. O’Donnell and Naomi Karavani. In Los Angeles, I’ll also be joined by John F. O’Donnell and a special guest.
Get tickets and info at LeeCamp.com/schedule.
These shows are gonna be a great time and they very likely will sell out. Grab tickets now.
Thanks! And hope to see you there!
-Lee
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Corruption has spread over land and sea from what men have done themselves that they may taste a little of what they have done: They may haply come back (to the right path). (Chapter30 Vers 41)
If the truth had followed their desires, the heavens and the earth and all that is in them would have been corrupted. Rather, We have brought them their reminder, but they are turning away from their reminder.
(23-71)