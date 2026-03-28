I Went To China To Argue This One Topic.
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Last week I went to China to participate in a televised debate about the US attack on Iran. As you’ll see, there were two teams debating the topic “The attack on Iran is a make or break moment of the US.” I was the captain of the team arguing: Yes, this is a breaking point for the US. Thanks for watching. (Just click play.)
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Handala Hacking Group Claims Breach of FBI Director Kash Patel’s Data
27 March 2026
. . . Claims of Total System Compromise
The group asserts that the FBI’s so-called “impenetrable” systems were brought to their knees within hours.
Handala claims to have leaked a comprehensive trove of Patel’s sensitive data, including:
Personal and confidential emails
Official correspondence and documents
Classified files
The group’s statement issued a direct challenge to U.S. cyber authority: “Is this the security the U.S. government prides itself on? Is this the cyber giant that thinks it can silence the voice of resistance through threats and bribes? The FBI is just a name; behind it, there is no real security.”
The operation was dedicated by the group to the “Martyrs of the Destroyer Dena.”
U.S. Department of Justice Confirms the Attack
In an admission, a U.S. Department of Justice official confirmed to Reuters that FBI Director Kash Patel’s emails were indeed targeted.
https://wanaen.com/handala-hacking-group-claims-breach-of-fbi-director-kash-patels-data/
So, so broke.