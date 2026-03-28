Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
6h

Handala Hacking Group Claims Breach of FBI Director Kash Patel’s Data

27 March 2026

. . . Claims of Total System Compromise

The group asserts that the FBI’s so-called “impenetrable” systems were brought to their knees within hours.

Handala claims to have leaked a comprehensive trove of Patel’s sensitive data, including:

Personal and confidential emails

Official correspondence and documents

Classified files

The group’s statement issued a direct challenge to U.S. cyber authority: “Is this the security the U.S. government prides itself on? Is this the cyber giant that thinks it can silence the voice of resistance through threats and bribes? The FBI is just a name; behind it, there is no real security.”

The operation was dedicated by the group to the “Martyrs of the Destroyer Dena.”

U.S. Department of Justice Confirms the Attack

In an admission, a U.S. Department of Justice official confirmed to Reuters that FBI Director Kash Patel’s emails were indeed targeted.

https://wanaen.com/handala-hacking-group-claims-breach-of-fbi-director-kash-patels-data/

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Sprinkles's avatar
Sprinkles
5h

So, so broke.

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