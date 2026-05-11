I went to Beijing recently. I was asked by a news network to give a monologue about Trump’s trip this week to China. While we all know no one is going to get Donald Trump to behave like an adult, I gave it a try anyway. Hope you enjoy. (Click play below.)

One other note about the editing of this video. Comedy is different in different parts of the world. In the West, adding fake laughter (and silly sound effects) to a video is not just relatively unfunny, it can sometimes come off as mockery. The editors of this video added some fake laughter and sounds at certain points. No, I’m not a big fan. No, I didn’t have any input on the editing. But I also respect that they were doing what they felt was right for a different culture and different part of the world. I hope it doesn’t distract you too much.

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