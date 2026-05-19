What would a big dumb American look like in the hills of Tibet? Well, I’m here to show you. I went to Tibet recently and what I saw was mind-blowing. I believe cultural exchanges like this are important to fight xenophobia and toxic nationalism. At the heart of it, we are one people fighting for a better world.

This is episode 1 of 3, and I hope you enjoy it. (Just click play below.) I also hope you see fit to support my work by clicking subscribe and throwing me the cost of 1 beer per month. Thanks!

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