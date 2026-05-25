Last year I went to the incredible land of Tibet, AKA Xizang. While there, we filmed a three-part travel doc series called Xizang Untangled. In Part 1 I explored the natural wonderland that is Tibet. Now, in Part 2, I was shown the efforts to bring Tibetans out of extreme poverty.

Even the World Bank acknowledges that China has raised 800 million people out of extreme poverty over the past 50 years. So when disingenuous cranks try to convince you that capitalism has raised 1 billion people out of poverty, they actually mean China.

Without further ado, I hope you enjoy this look at Tibet through the eyes of a jet-lagged altitude-sick American. Just click play below.

Share

After you watch this one, please don’t miss Episode 1 - right here.