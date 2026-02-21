By Lee Camp

As you know Trump is gearing up to attack Iran. And I wanna be angry with him, but we must face the facts. Those Iranian assholes have to be stopped. There’s no other way to look at it. (Click the links to see the proof.)

Iran has 5,500 nuclear weapons.

Iran has around 750 or 800 military bases encircling the globe.

Iran has also encircled the United States with military bases.

They spend a trillion dollars a year on military weaponry just to harm others.

They spend more on their war machine than 140 other countries combined!

Their military is the largest non-country polluter in the world.

They have invaded countless nations over the past 50 years — almost always under false pretenses. They just say, “Oh, that guy over there isn’t good to his people. Or we don’t like the way they do their elections. Or we think they have a weapon we don’t like. Or they don’t treat their women well. So we’re gonna invade them, kill them, destroy them, murder men, women, children, the elderly, the disabled — everyone we can. …To help the people there.”

During Iran’s invasions of other countries, they have killed millions. According to Brown University’s Cost of War study, they have killed between 4.5 and 6 million people since 2001 just with their so-called “War on Terror.”

PLUS they murder millions with their sanctions — their economic wars on various countries. Research shows their sanctions have killed 38 million people since 1970.

If you add that 38 million with the other 6 million, that’s 44 million people Iran has killed recently! (And that’s a very low, simplified count.)

I haven’t even gotten into their destruction of the planet via climate crisis and everything else.

For our future — for the sake of humanity — Iran must be stopped.

Oh wait, that’s all the United States. …Shit.

