Column and voice-over by Lee Camp

Image courtesy the Freedom Flotilla Coalition

Did you hear the news? No, probably not. It’s not news anymore. The ongoing genocide in Gaza doesn’t count as newsworthy for Western media. Apparently there are a lot more interesting, important, and titillating stories than a US-funded and armed genocide.

A quick Google search shows zero mainstream western outlets covering Gaza recently other than articles about the Gaza aid flotilla that was just terrorized and intercepted by Israel 1,000km from Israel. Meaning, the actual genocide is no longer a story.

Yet, the apartheid state of Israel has now stolen 60% of Gaza — forcing the survivors of the ethnic cleansing campaign to try to live in the rubble of the remaining 40%. They have also violated the so-called “ceasefire” at least 2,400 times since it started on October 10, 2025. Israel attacks Gaza almost every single day.

You see, a “ceasefire” for Israel means the other party in the conflict ceases doing anything to resist Israel’s ongoing fire. Israel has also killed 824 Palestinians since the ceasefire began and injured at least 2,316.

Supposedly, under Trump’s bold plan overseen by his “Bored of Peace,” sorry, “Board of Peace,” Israel was supposed to go through phases of withdrawal from Gaza as seen in this map:

Instead, Israel has only stolen more land and built up their military presence in Gaza. Now, reporting says they plan to restart the full-frontal genocide.

“Senior military officials, cited by Army Radio, said they are pressing to restart fighting, arguing that now is the optimal moment to defeat Hamas. …Operational plans for renewed attacks have been completed, the report said, with a final decision pending approval from Israel’s political leadership.”

A few days ago Reuters reported that the US is closing the Board of Peace’s flagship Gaza mission because Trump’s plan shows no progress. But let’s be honest — Trump and his bored peace billionaires were never going to bring peace or life or sustainability or justice or freedom to anyone anywhere. So how shocked should we be?

Of course, Israel doesn’t only perpetrate this genocide with bombs and guns. They clearly and relentlessly use starvation and disease as weapons.

Under the [ceasefire] agreement, Israel was required to lift restrictions and allow up to 600 aid trucks a day carrying food, fuel, medical supplies, shelter materials and commercial goods. However, Gaza authorities say Israeli limits have kept the average at just over 200 trucks daily.

So only 1/3rd of the already minimal amount of aid trucks actually get through. Furthermore, Israel prides itself on sending in trucks filled with things like napkins rather than food.

This is what a true psychopathic regime looks like. And while the world, at one point, watched, criticized, and protested Israel for this despicable two years of genocide, Israel doesn’t even need to worry about that anymore. Few eyes are still on Gaza.

(If you want to learn the truth about October 7, 2023 that no Western media will bring you, read my column here.)

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