Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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kristina's avatar
kristina
5d

"Every day Israel finds new ways to demonstrate to the world that it is soulless."

Thank you Lee for your voice in these desperate times. Blessings.

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1 reply by Lee Camp
J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
5dEdited

Apartheid? That would be the two state solution. This is "Genocidal Settler Colonialism" just like Mr. Mustache in Germany tried to do to Belarus and Western Russian territory.

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