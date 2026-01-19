By Lee Camp (For the video version, click here.)

As you know by now, ICE agents in Minneapolis murdered an innocent woman named Renee Good, who posed no threat to them. While it’s somewhat rare for police or ICE to kill a white woman, killings by law enforcement are less rare to find than a piece of furniture JD Vance has made sweet love to. But this is just one piece of a puzzle that US law enforcement really doesn’t want us to put together.

Some might say, “US police only murdered a mere 1,314 people last year. That’s only one person executed every 7 hours of every single day of the year. That doesn’t sound so bad.” Some might say that — as long as they don’t look at the stats of other countries.

Denmark and Switzerland often average zero killings by police per year. …They don’t kill anyone. What the fuck? How do they even stay in practice?! Or look at a country like Germany, which often has around 11 murders by police a year. But, Germany has one-fourth the population of the US. So let’s multiply the police murders by four and you’d get 44 murders a year. (Compare that to our 1,314 dead.)

Then there’s Iceland. Iceland has only had one murder by a police officer in its history. Fuck you, Iceland. …Hold on. Iceland only has a population of 400,000. So to get a comparable stat to the US, you’d have to take Iceland's police kill rate of 0 per year and multiply it by 850. So let’s see: 0 times 850 equals 0. …Shit.

(In their defense, it’s not that easy to kill someone only using those little sticks they have.)

This means US police murder more people in the first few minutes of each new year than Icelandic cops have murdered ever. I will admit, this sounds kinda bad for America. …But it gets worse.

A few years ago the Department of Justice released a report about the numbers of people who die in law enforcement custody. And they said… they have no idea.

Oh great. So that 1,314 number is just the victims they actually bothered to count. Well, I always say the only thing harming American exceptionalism is — truth. If we can keep “truth” at bay, we’ll be fine.

“The report, authored by the Office of the Attorney General, offers an unprecedented accounting of the government’s neglect in tracking deaths in U.S. prisons and jails and at the hands of police…”

It also found:

“The federal government has failed to count thousands of deaths in law enforcement custody over the past three years…”

Thousands?? How do you fail to track death? There’s a corpse laying there. I hardly think it will be tough to chase down.

So, roughly how many “failed to count” deaths are we talkin’ here? According to a large-scale study by the highly respected Lancet Medical journal -

“Police killings in America have been undercounted by more than half over the past four decades, according to a new study…”

Half?! Good god.

“...About 55 percent of fatal encounters with the police between 1980 and 2018 were listed as another cause of death.”

Like what? Taser-To-Face syndrome? “Yeah, he came down with a bad case of… uh… boot throat. A lot of folks in prison pick up the boot throat.”

So if police killings are undercounted by 55%, how many would that be during, say, last year? Well, if 1,314 is the official count, then the actual number is 2,920 people murdered by police last year!

2,920 Americans murdered by police.

One every 3 hours.

Of.

Every.

Single.

Day.

The Icelanders must be laughin’ at us right now… over their cold pints of walrus

blood and pickled reindeer hooves (or whatever they eat).

How does this happen? Well, for one thing, death certificates do not generally ask whether police were involved. So if a police officer chokes someone to death, the certificate may just say “asphyxiation.” It likely will not say, “That fuckin’ roided-up asshole with a badge, Jerry, strangled this dude for no reason.”

There are many examples: In Aurora, Colorado 23-year-old Elijah McClean’s death a few years ago was initially ruled “undetermined” before it was revealed that he had been choked, handcuffed, and injected with ketamine.

“Hmmm, maybe those things were the cause of his death. Maybe it was the horse tranquilizer you pumped him full of. Do you think that had somethin’ to do with it?”

The most famous example is probably George Floyd, the murder that started the massive Black Lives Matter protests. As reported by the New York Times:

“...the police and the county medical examiner first pointed to drug use and underlying health conditions as the cause of death.”

Then the entire world saw the video and realized, “OH, maybe it was the fucking cop kneeling on him until he died. Maybe that’s what did it.”

And although it won’t bring any of these victims back, this all begs the question, “How many cops are convicted of murder after they kill someone?” What do you think, fair reader? Do you think it’s 10%? No, that seems too high. How about 1%? — Meaning 99% of police get away with murder unscathed. Does that sound right?

NBC News – in their first moment of actual journalism since the tail end of Prohibition – looked at all the police killings over a 15-year period. They found:

“Only three officers have been convicted of murder during this period [2005 to 2019] and seen their convictions stand.”

THREE officers!

So if we assume – as the Lancet Medical Journal just told us – that there’s roughly 2,920 police killings a year (a likely undercount), times 15 years, that equals 43,800 people killed by American cops. So three convictions out of 43,800 deaths would be— drum roll please — point-zero-zero-six-eight percent.

One conviction of a police officer for every 14,600 murders.

The policing system in the United States is a runaway fascist death squad, to put it in polite terms. There is no accountability. There is no oversight. And when they kill someone, they often don’t even write down that they killed someone. They just jot down: “Cause of death: Lack of oxygen. Deceased should’ve spent more of his time finding oxygen rather than J-walking.”

Maybe times are changing. Maybe people are waking up to what exactly US policing is. Awareness creates change. …Keep fighting.

