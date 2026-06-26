Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
11h

"We will Coup whoever we want!"

-Elon Musk, aka "Heil Imperialism!"

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4 replies by Lee Camp and others
Mike Coulson's avatar
Mike Coulson
8h

The richest people in the world is worth no more than the poorest, in fact they’re probably worth a good deal less when measured by their value to humanity instead of the money they’ve filched from the commonwealth!

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