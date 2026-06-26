Column and voice-over by Lee Camp

Rather frequently, capitalism does something that shows us exactly what it is and how it works. For example, everyone with at least a single functioning brain cell has said that the gravitational pull of capitalism causes an accumulation of an ever-growing amount of the world’s wealth in the hands of the ultra-rich. In an effort to prove all of us right, capitalism this month said, “Here’s a fucking trillionaire.”

Sure, Elon Musk’s net worth has dropped back to $970 billion as of this writing, but it will likely reach a trillion dollars again soon.

Back in 2000, the richest person alive was Bill Gates with $60 billion. Adjusted for inflation that’s $116 billion today. A mere 26 years later, the richest person is worth $1 trillion. It’s so much goddamn money, that in one day Musk’s wealth has fluctuated by the amount of Warren Buffet’s net worth — about $150 billion.

In case you need a reminder, $1 trillion is an unfathomable amount of wealth. If you make $60,000 a year after taxes, to make $1 trillion you’d need to work for over 16 million years.

A stack of 1 trillion $1 bills would reach to the International Space Station and back. …136 TIMES!

Anyway, I haven’t really gotten to the point yet. The point is that it’s so remarkably fitting that the world’s first trillionaire in a sick, broken, unhinged economic system is a racist, sexist, psychopathic, con-man, space Nazi with a breeding fetish.

It clearly demonstrates what types of characteristics achieve the greatest success within capitalism.

Stepping on others

Believing you’re the center of the world

Ignoring all regulation and attempts to preserve the environment and/or the lives and well-being of fellow humans who don’t have billions of dollars — such as the skyrocketing (ha!) pollution of both SpaceX and Starlink.

Tricking others out of their money — such as the millions of Americans who will soon be invested in SpaceNazi, sorry SpaceX, without even knowing it.

Being racist — such as speaking at far-right rallies in order to tell his fellow racists to end any and all multiculturalism and diversity.

Being sexist — such as deleting thousands of images of women achieving success in government or the military.

This doesn’t mean people who don’t have these characteristics can’t amass disgustingly gigantic fortunes — Oh wait, actually it probably does mean that. If you aren’t a psychopath focused only on wealth and power with zero concern for others, then it would likely be impossible to amass a trillion-dollar net worth.

Back in December, I laid out what exactly Elon Musk could do with his fortune — at the time, $750 billion — but absolutely won’t. Here’s an update now that he’s worth almost $1 trillion.

The number-one killer of humans nearly every year is unclean water. Musk could provide clean water for every human for 26 years, saving over 20 million lives. But he won’t. In fact, he likely wants poor people with unclean water to die so that he and his army of racist children can take over. The estimated cost to house every homeless person in America is $10 billion a year. Musk could do that for 100 years. Or he could do it for 99 years and still have $10 BILLION left over to play with. The cost to end world hunger is about $40 billion per year. Musk could end world hunger for the next 25 years and be the most beloved human being on earth. But he doesn’t want beloved. He wants power, money, and control. Oh, and he could also end malaria deaths for the next 217 years, saving over 125 million lives. But he won’t.

That’s just a taste of what that kind of wealth could be used for. But it won’t. Musk is a psychopath and capitalism rewards psychopathic behavior. So it was always inevitable that the world’s first trillionaire would be a racist, sexist, psychopathic, con-man, space Nazi.

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