Leecamp’s Substack

Leecamp’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kamille dicko's avatar
kamille dicko
2h

Great show as usual, thanks Lee Camp for the information and highlighting the fact that Paramount+ is owned by someone who finance idf.

By the way, I've got a question for you: some people say that buying is voting.

As customers, do we really have the choice to boycott every product that comes in conflict with our morals ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dollyboy's avatar
Dollyboy
9h

Anyone believing that anthropomorphic Climate change is an imminent risk to the human species missed the memo on how to control the masses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Camp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture