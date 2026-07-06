By Lee Camp

So we’ve just seen the grand July 4th festivities on the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. No one who’s a regular viewer of the USA reality shit-show will be surprised that it involved a mini-dictator billionaire narcissist sociopath talking about how awesome he is while standing in front of Mount Rushmore.

It was a highly appropriate location for Trump’s grotesque speech considering Mount Rushmore is white faces violently carved into one of the holiest sites of the Lakota tribe after the Native Americans had their land stolen and their people genocided by those same white people. It’s also fitting that the water stains make it look like the founding fathers are sobbing — Either due to their guilt over committing genocide and enslaving humans or due to their horror at what the US has become over the past 100 years.

But that’s not actually what I talk about in the below segment. Instead I dig into how the entire origin story of America is full-frontal propaganda. The real reasons for the American Revolution are not savory and exciting and thrilling. That’s why they had to be replaced with a fiction designed to instill pride in the US empire.

Click play below and please share if you see fit.

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