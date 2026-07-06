America's Origin Story Is False — As Is July 4th
New from Lee Camp
By Lee Camp
So we’ve just seen the grand July 4th festivities on the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. No one who’s a regular viewer of the USA reality shit-show will be surprised that it involved a mini-dictator billionaire narcissist sociopath talking about how awesome he is while standing in front of Mount Rushmore.
It was a highly appropriate location for Trump’s grotesque speech considering Mount Rushmore is white faces violently carved into one of the holiest sites of the Lakota tribe after the Native Americans had their land stolen and their people genocided by those same white people. It’s also fitting that the water stains make it look like the founding fathers are sobbing — Either due to their guilt over committing genocide and enslaving humans or due to their horror at what the US has become over the past 100 years.
But that’s not actually what I talk about in the below segment. Instead I dig into how the entire origin story of America is full-frontal propaganda. The real reasons for the American Revolution are not savory and exciting and thrilling. That’s why they had to be replaced with a fiction designed to instill pride in the US empire.
Click play below and please share if you see fit.
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Thanks for the reality check, Lee.
A good source for some of the financial reasons for the revolutionary war can be found in Alice Mann's book "George Washington's War On Native America". One thing she revealed was that the British govt had signed a treaty with the northern tribes that banned settlers from moving into the 'Ohio Territory'. George Washington (and friends) had just established a thing called the 'Ohio Company' whose specific purpose was to move settlers into the Ohio Territory to take land, exploit resources, and profit from it. (Ah, those pesky Brits. Have to find a way to get them out of the way.)
Wars are fought for wealth and power. The ideals are just used to sell them to the people who will fight and die in them.
"We've seen?" Who is we? Nobody I know watched any of that shit, and the neighbors shooting off fireworks and letting their kids run around with sparklers for a few minutes were not thinking of any of this poorly selling snake-oil called America 250; they were just having fun on one of the few nights of the year that the cops don't care about fireworks.
Besides, it had poured down rain the previous day, finally breaking what passes for a heat wave in NE Ohio--three FULL days in a row(gasp!) of highs in the low 90s, a cool summer break to a Texan and one big reason I emigrated from there many moons ago--so there was no fire danger.
This was totally different from the Bicentennial in 1976, when you couldn't turn on the TV without someone dressed as George Washington trying to sell you something, everybody's pocket had a Bicentennial quarter in it, tall ships sailed into New York, and I was an optimistic 17 year old new HS grad who thought that now everything would get better because we were out of Vietnam, the CIA and FBI seemed to be in retreat, Nixon was gone, racism was becoming socially unacceptable, everybody knew the Russians and Chinese weren't going to nuke us, and new music came out on the radio every day.
America 250 is just one more proof that what starts as tragedy turns to farce.