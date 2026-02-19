By Lee Camp

That didn’t take long. Turns out we were right.

Amazon’s Ring cameras will not just be used for dogs and will instead surveil all of us and feed that information to police departments. Here’s the proof.

Eleven days ago was the Super Bowl. During that pitched battle for CTE supremacy, Amazon aired a commercial for their new Super Ring Cam Lost Doggie Puppy Finder™, which pissed off 78% of Americans. (65% because they realized it could be used to create a horrible dystopian surveillance state; 13% because they felt Amazon was distributing lost dogs around the US simply to prove they could find them.)

I put out a viral column about said dystopia propaganda. It’s been read by around 6.2 million people on Facebook and other platforms. (This is not to say I’m taking credit for the nationwide furor, but I will take credit for writing a kickass column.) Then 5 days ago, Amazon’s Ring responded to the nationwide panties-in-a-twist moment (both male and female panties) by canceling their contract with Flock Security, a company that records every license plate of every vehicle wherever Flock is legally operating (and sometimes illegally operating) — tracking some drivers over 500 times in a single month.

Basically Amazon’s Ring said, “We see that you’re upset our Ring cams could possibly totally be used for a horrifying surveillance state, and we’re therefore cancelling a contract that doesn’t undo almost any of that.”

At the core of this hubbub is the fear that Ring’s new “Search Party” feature could be used to search for things other than dogs. It could be used to search for humans. It could be used to watch women walk down the street. It could be used to monitor completely-legal-yet-ungodly-behavior like sexcapades prior to marriage or drinking alcohol on a Sunday or smoking weed in a state where it’s legal to smoke weed.

Amazon’s Ring publicly claims the “Search Party” feature would NEVER be used for anything like that. It’s only for dogs and cats — when they get lost or smoke weed underage. End of story.

Well, we just found out that behind closed doors the people at Ring plan to use “Search Party” for things other than dogs and cats. (Consider me shocked.) 404 Media obtained an internal email from Ring’s founder-and-lover-of-all-police-agencies Jamie Siminoff saying Ring’s search feature would be used to “zero out crime in neighborhoods.”

I kinda doubt he means only crime committed by dogs and cats. He wrote to all Ring employees,

“This is by far the most innovation that we have launched in the history of Ring. …I believe that the foundation we created with Search Party, first for finding dogs, will end up becoming one of the most important pieces of tech and innovation to truly unlock the impact of our mission. You can now see a future where we are able to zero out crime in neighborhoods.”

I hope it doesn’t need saying, but in order to end “crime in neighborhoods,” Ring would have to watch all neighborhood streets, driveways, yards, porches, and tree houses at all times. It would then need to feed all that information to police departments upon request. Essentially, we Americans will have placed ourselves in a 24/7 panopticon dystopian hellhole. …All because a Super Bowl ad had a cute doggie in it.

Besides the cringe-worthy invasion of privacy this entails, we would do well to remember that “crime” is only prosecuted against those without enough money and/or power to fight such state predation. As Amazon Ring monitors everything, the Jeffrey Epsteins of the world will continue to go untouched. Predators like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk and Bill Gates will have nothing to worry about. In this manner, Amazon’s Ring Panopticon™ serves as yet another powerful weapon in a class war perpetrated by the rich.

The people at Ring know full well they’re creating the technological infrastructure to monitor every square foot of every US neighborhood. They’re even admitting that internally.

When I was little, parents often warned children, “Don’t ever get in a car with a man who says he needs help looking for a lost puppy.” Well, Amazon’s Ring is now telling us they need help looking for a lost puppy. …We shouldn’t get in the car with them.