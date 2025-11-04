Leecamp’s Substack

Leecamp’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jodi's avatar
Jodi
15h

One of the worst human beings on the planet! Good riddance, you mass murdering piece of shit!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carolyn L Zaremba's avatar
Carolyn L Zaremba
14h

Thank you, Lee. I agree 100%.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Camp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture