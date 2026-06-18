LIVE: Iran Deal Makes Clear US Defeat / Manosphere Actually Crushing Men

On today’s livestream I dug through the clear US defeat in the “Memo of Understanding” between Iran and Trump. Iran apparently used mental health professionals to help them figure out how to deal with a psychopathic personality like Trump (not kidding). Plus, how the manosphere is actually harming men in unbelievable ways. All that on today’s episode.
I continue to be one of the most suppressed and censored voices in all of American news & commentary. Can you help keep my show going for the cost of 1 beer a month?